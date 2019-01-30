ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- Jan. 30, 2019

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for Jan. 30, 2019.
- WATCH: Items to never leave in your vehicle during extreme cold
- READ: How sub-zero temps affect car engines, batteries
- CHECK: What's closed, what's open on Wednesday
- SHARE: Good Neighbors -- Stories of Metro Detroiters helping each other through winter
- Stay up to date on School Closings here as the cold weather continues this week.
- all 4 Pets -- What to do if you see a pet left outside in the cold
- RECALL: Tyson recalls panko chicken nuggets after people complain of rubber contamination
Bitter cold grips region -- dangerous wind chill now
According to the Local 4Casters, we will not see above zero temps today and the winds will keep wind chills below -25 degress F all day. We will see some lighter snow showers scattered about the area this afternoon.
Local news:
- US Postal Service suspends mail delivery in Metro Detroit due to dangerous cold
- Detroit works to open more warming centers overnight as most reach capacity
- Detroit Department of Transportation to waive bus fares during Wednesday's extreme cold
Local courts:
- CLOSED: Many courts are closed in Metro Detoit due to the cold -- view list here.
National headlines
- 'Coldest air in generation' hits Midwest
- Ohio man indicted on charges of plotting synagogue attack
- NY woman withdrew life support for man who wasn't her brother
- SeaWorld announces death of 30-year-old Orca; 20 remain at parks
- FBI probe into Las Vegas massacre ends with no motive found
- Baltimore to no longer prosecute marijuana possession cases
- Congress seeks new ways to prevent shutdowns from happening
Sports news
- How John Beilein's Michigan team hit rock bottom vs. Ohio State 2 years ago, and where it is now
- Simpson’s triple-double lifts No. 5 Michigan basketball over Ohio State
- Opinion: No, the Detroit Pistons shouldn't tank on purpose
News from across Michigan
- Michigan colleges closing Wednesday for extreme cold: Check the list
- Officials: 2nd Michigan child dies from flu this season
- WDIV/Detroit News poll: Most Michigan voters believe country on wrong track
LOCAL 4 Good Health
