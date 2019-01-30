ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- Jan. 30, 2019

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for Jan. 30, 2019.

Bitter cold grips region -- dangerous wind chill now

According to the Local 4Casters, we will not see above zero temps today and the winds will keep wind chills below -25 degress F all day. We will see some lighter snow showers scattered about the area this afternoon.

Find the latest local and national weather news at ClickOnDetroit.com/WeatherCenter.

Local news:

Local courts:

CLOSED: Many courts are closed in Metro Detoit due to the cold -- view list here.

For more Local News headlines, head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local.

National headlines

For more National News headlines, head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/national.

Sports news

For more local and national sports news go to ClickOnDetroit.com/sports.

News from across Michigan

For more Michigan News head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local/michigan.

LOCAL 4 Good Health

For more go to ClickOnDetroit.com/Health.

More Local News pages:

Local 4 News show pages:

For more head to ClickOnDetroit.com/seen-on-4.

Submit a news tip

Tell us what's happening in your community -- submit a news tip to Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit right here.

Tweets by Local4News

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.