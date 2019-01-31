ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- Jan. 31, 2019

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for Jan. 30, 2019.
Governor wants thermostats at 65 degrees
You can call this a suggestion or a mandate from Michigan officials, but there is valid concern after a fire Wednesday in northern Macomb County disrupted Michigan's natural gas flow. The fire in Armada Township forecd closed a gas compressor station that would not be noticed otherwise.
It's so cold still, but relief is just around the corner
The Wind Chill Warning has been extended until 2 p.m. Thursday, but we still need to stay vigilant about layers and protecting all exposed skin outside.
The Local 4Casters say a big swing in temperatures is coming this weekend! We should see sun and clouds becoming only partly sunny Saturday with highs into the mid to maybe upper 30s and lighter winds.
Local news:
- Arrest made after adopted pit bull mix found dead from 'one of worst cases' of abuse in Utica
- Prosecutors: Feds ran phony school in Metro Detroit to bust immigration scam
- Metro Detroit women share wisdom, struggles through podcasts
- Police investigating after 2 shot inside car on Detroit's east side
- Rochester teacher accused of sex with students gave one Xanax, prosecutors say
- VIDEO: Lake Orion police: Driver didn't know his car was on fire when officer pulled him over
- DDOT, SMART offering free bus rides in Metro Detroit as temperatures stay low
- Detroit Metro Airport battles cold temperatures to avoid closure
- Suspect in fatal Southfield Freeway shooting of 3-year-old boy turns himself in to police
Local courts:
- CLOSED: Many courts are closed in Metro Detoit due to the cold -- view list here.
National headlines
Sports news
- Quiz: How well can you recall Super Bowls of the past?
- Breaking down every team still in race for No. 1 seeds in NCAA Tournament
- Michigan, Michigan State among 6 teams currently battling for No. 1 seeds
News from across Michigan
- Report blasts Michigan State University's handling of sex cases
- WDIV/Detroit News poll: Most Michigan voters believe country on wrong track
LOCAL 4 Good Health
