ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- Jan. 31, 2019

Governor wants thermostats at 65 degrees

You can call this a suggestion or a mandate from Michigan officials, but there is valid concern after a fire Wednesday in northern Macomb County disrupted Michigan's natural gas flow. The fire in Armada Township forecd closed a gas compressor station that would not be noticed otherwise.

It's so cold still, but relief is just around the corner

The Wind Chill Warning has been extended until 2 p.m. Thursday, but we still need to stay vigilant about layers and protecting all exposed skin outside.

The Local 4Casters say a big swing in temperatures is coming this weekend! We should see sun and clouds becoming only partly sunny Saturday with highs into the mid to maybe upper 30s and lighter winds.

