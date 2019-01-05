ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- Jan. 5, 2019

A view of the Detroit riverfront on Jan. 3, 2019. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for Jan. 5, 2019.

3 people dead in shooting at a bowling alley in Southern California

A shooting at a bowling alley left three men dead and four people injured in Southern California late Friday, authorities said.

Rep. Rashida Tlaib not backing down from controversial comments

Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib spoke exclusively to Local 4 after hurling an expletive at President Donald Trump.

Detroit man, father of 5 gunned down in liquor store parking lot

A 36-year-old man was shot and killed after an altercation in the parking lot of a Detroit liquor store Thursday night. The man was gunned down in the parking lot of the Bottoms Up liquor store in 8 Mile Road and Wyoming Road on Detroit's northwest side.

Weather: Milder than average Saturday with sunshine

The first Saturday of the year will have sunshine and feel like very early spring instead of the middle of winter. It will become slippery and wet, again, after Sunday.

Local 4 speaks with former Detroit police chief

Ike McKinnon has made his mark on the city of Detroit in so many different ways. He served as the city's police chief and deputy mayor and spent 26 years as a university professor at the University of Detroit Mercy. Watch the full interview with McKinnon here.

Help Me Hank -- What to buy this month, what not to

