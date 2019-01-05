ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- Jan. 5, 2019

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for Jan. 5, 2019.
3 people dead in shooting at a bowling alley in Southern California
A shooting at a bowling alley left three men dead and four people injured in Southern California late Friday, authorities said.
Rep. Rashida Tlaib not backing down from controversial comments
Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib spoke exclusively to Local 4 after hurling an expletive at President Donald Trump.
Detroit man, father of 5 gunned down in liquor store parking lot
A 36-year-old man was shot and killed after an altercation in the parking lot of a Detroit liquor store Thursday night. The man was gunned down in the parking lot of the Bottoms Up liquor store in 8 Mile Road and Wyoming Road on Detroit's northwest side.
Weather: Milder than average Saturday with sunshine
The first Saturday of the year will have sunshine and feel like very early spring instead of the middle of winter. It will become slippery and wet, again, after Sunday.
- Detroit police find family of 4-year-old girl found wandering by herself
- Residents in Warren work together to free man from overturned car on I-696
- Employee at Somerset Collection allegedly sexually assaulted by customer
- Novi man arrested in Russia on accusations of spying had passports from 4 countries
- Detroit family wants answers after man, 23, shot and left for dead in burning home
- Mr. B's in Rochester to close after nearly half-century of business
- Louisiana church mourns 5 children killed on way to Disney World
- Washington state to pardon 3,500 drug convictions, governor says
- New Hampshire officials talk about flood planning
- Biden: 'We need border security,' but wall isn't it
Local 4 speaks with former Detroit police chief
Ike McKinnon has made his mark on the city of Detroit in so many different ways. He served as the city's police chief and deputy mayor and spent 26 years as a university professor at the University of Detroit Mercy. Watch the full interview with McKinnon here.
- Detroit Lions 2019: A look at who they'll be playing at home, on the road
- Comparing Michigan, Michigan State basketball schedules in race for Big Ten title
- Detroit Red Wings sending Jimmy Howard to San Jose for 2019 NHL All-Star game
- Missing in Michigan: Police search for missing man with mental health condition
- Woman dies in west Michigan jail cell while being held on minor charges
- Kalamazoo shootings: Jury selection set in trial for Jason Dalton
- State employees in Michigan must report public safety concerns under newly signed executive order
