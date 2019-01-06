ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- Jan. 6, 2019

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for Jan. 6, 2019.
15-year-old dies after being struck by car in Shelby Township
A teen boy died Saturday afternoon after being struck by a car on 25 Mile Road.
The government shutdown is impacting families. These stories are a few examples.
- TSA agents working without paycheck
- Food stamps being denied because of shutdown
- This family thought their troubles were over. The government shutdown left them in limbo.
Too early to discuss a 'prisoner swap,' Russian minister says
It's too early to discuss a possible "prisoner swap" involving detained Michigan resident Paul Whelan.
Weather: Chillier Sunday with more sunshine
It is feeling a little more like winter again for the first Sunday of 2019. It remains dry Sunday with a fair amount of sunshine. Slippery weather including some snow Monday is expected.
More local news:
- Police investigating multi-car collision on 8 Mile Road
- Westbound I-696 in Macomb County reopens
- Eastern Michigan University honors 68 soldiers deploying overseas
- Port Huron police: Man attacked officers with knife before getting shot
- Detroit man, father of 5 gunned down in liquor store parking lot
- Residents in Warren work together to free man from overturned car on I-696
- Employee at Somerset Collection allegedly sexually assaulted by customer
- Detroit family wants answers after man, 23, shot and left for dead in burning home
National headlines
- Pentagon chief of staff Kevin Sweeney resigns
- Warren makes first Iowa visit
- Man charged in Jazmine Barnes' killing as investigation takes a 'new direction'
- Nevada death row inmate Scott Dozier dies by apparent suicide
- 3 people dead in shooting at a bowling alley in Southern California
- Family killed in North Philadelphia fire
- Trump calls Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib's explicit comments about him 'disrespectful'
- Louisiana church mourns 5 children killed on way to Disney World
Local 4 speaks with Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib about controversial remarks
Tlaib spoke exclusively to Local 4 after hurling an expletive at President Donald Trump. Watch the interview with Michigan's new congresswoman here.
Help Me Hank -- More than 5 million passport numbers leaked in Marriott's data breach in November
Opinion
Holiday season can be too much; that is why I am happy it is over
"I guess the problem is that Christmas is the season of too much: Too much food, too much celebrating, maybe even too much family," writes Local 4 reporter and anchor Steve Garagiola.
Local sports news
- Jazz rally, beat Pistons 110-105
- Detroit Lions 2019: A look at who they'll be playing at home, on the road
- Comparing Michigan, Michigan State basketball schedules in race for Big Ten title
- Detroit Red Wings sending Jimmy Howard to San Jose for 2019 NHL All-Star game
News from across Michigan
- Michigan AG Nessel asks Wayne County Prosecutor to take over Flint water cases
- Michigan woman dies after falling through ice while snowmobiling
- Missing in Michigan: Police search for missing man with mental health condition
- Woman dies in west Michigan jail cell while being held on minor charges
- State employees in Michigan must report public safety concerns under newly signed executive order
