ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- Jan. 6, 2019

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for Jan. 6, 2019.

15-year-old dies after being struck by car in Shelby Township

A teen boy died Saturday afternoon after being struck by a car on 25 Mile Road.

The government shutdown is impacting families. These stories are a few examples.

Too early to discuss a 'prisoner swap,' Russian minister says

It's too early to discuss a possible "prisoner swap" involving detained Michigan resident Paul Whelan.

Weather: Chillier Sunday with more sunshine

It is feeling a little more like winter again for the first Sunday of 2019. It remains dry Sunday with a fair amount of sunshine. Slippery weather including some snow Monday is expected.

Local 4 speaks with Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib about controversial remarks

Tlaib spoke exclusively to Local 4 after hurling an expletive at President Donald Trump. Watch the interview with Michigan's new congresswoman here.

Help Me Hank -- More than 5 million passport numbers leaked in Marriott's data breach in November

Opinion

Holiday season can be too much; that is why I am happy it is over

"I guess the problem is that Christmas is the season of too much: Too much food, too much celebrating, maybe even too much family," writes Local 4 reporter and anchor Steve Garagiola.

