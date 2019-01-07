ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- Jan. 7, 2019

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for Jan. 7, 2019.
Family lost in Kentucky crash
A family of five from Metro Detroit was killed in a crash Sunday on I-75 in Kentucky. They were headed home from a vacation in Florida.
"Five people died, just like that," said Hassan Abbas. "We don't know how to feel. We are just confused. We still don't believe it."
Weather forecast: Rain on the way
Looks like it will be pretty wet Monday afternoon and evening.
I-696 opening
Favorable weather conditions have allowed crews to complete the work required to safely reopen westbound I-696 from I-94 to I-75 earlier than expected.
More local news:
- Local bakery named one of the best in US
- Detroit restaurant fires employee after video posted online calls customer racial, homophobic slurs
- Michigan man being held by Russia: Here's the latest
- Detroit auto show 2019: Here's the schedule, everything else you need to know
For more Local News headlines, head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local.
GOLDEN GLOBES
- Who called who what? Hot mic before Golden Globes picks up cringeworthy moment
- Golden Globes puts spotlight on winners, not politics
- Golden Globes: The winners list
National headlines
- Teacher accused of feeding live puppy to turtle in class found not guilty
- Prosecutors name the second suspect in Jazmine Barnes' killing
- Tesla starts building Shanghai factory to make cars for China
- Search continues for suspect in deadly bowling alley shooting
For more National News headlines, head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/national.
Local 4 special report: Fast food secrets to keep diets on track
Local sports news
- Capitals rally in third to edge Red Wings 3-2
- NFL Draft 2019: Early look at who the Detroit Lions could target in first round
For more local sports news go to ClickOnDetroit.com/sports.
News from across Michigan
- Michigan man arrested after 2-year-old violently shaken, killed
- Michigan issues recall of marijuana products
For more Michigan News head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local/michigan.
