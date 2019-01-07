ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- Jan. 7, 2019

A view of the Detroit riverfront and skyline on Jan. 7, 2019. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for Jan. 7, 2019.

Family lost in Kentucky crash

A family of five from Metro Detroit was killed in a crash Sunday on I-75 in Kentucky. They were headed home from a vacation in Florida.

"Five people died, just like that," said Hassan Abbas. "We don't know how to feel. We are just confused. We still don't believe it."

Weather forecast: Rain on the way

Looks like it will be pretty wet Monday afternoon and evening.

I-696 opening

Favorable weather conditions have allowed crews to complete the work required to safely reopen westbound I-696 from I-94 to I-75 earlier than expected.

More local news:

GOLDEN GLOBES

National headlines

Local 4 special report: Fast food secrets to keep diets on track

Local sports news

News from across Michigan

