ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- Jan. 8, 2019

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for Jan. 8, 2019.
Funeral today for family of 5 killed in crash
A funeral service for the Abbas family is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. at the Islamic Center of America in Dearborn. The Abbas family were traveling on I-75 in Lexington, returning to Michigan from a trip to Florida, when they were hit. There were no survivors of the crash. The coroner believes the driver of the truck was under the influence at the time of the crash.
Police chase in Oakland County
It was an intense night in West Bloomfield Township as police officers and Oakland County Sheriff's deputies launched a manhunt in a quiet neighborhood. They were looking for a suspect involved in a smash-and-grab jewelry robbery at the Costco in Commerce Township. The original 911 callers thought there was a shooting in the store.
Tanker flips on I-75
Northbound I-75 is closed at I-375 in Detroit due to a tanker truck that rolled over early Tuesday morning. Northbound I-75 traffic is being routed off of the interstate and onto Gratiot Avenue.
Crews were working to remove the tanker from the interstate, but it was full of fuel making that job very difficult.
Weather: Windy, rainy Tuesday expected
- 12-year-old boy injured in hit-and-run in Pontiac
- Downriver woman charged with stealing $100,000 from elderly mother
- Allen Park police: 'Don't try to fool us with fake insurance certificates'
- Michigan's first tiki boats coming to Detroit, St. Clair Shores this summer
- Video shows truck traveling wrong way on I-75 before striking Michigan family's SUV
National headlines
- How the government shutdown is starting to affect air travel
- Arkansas deputy fired after video shows him shooting Chihuahua in front of owner
- VIDEO: Moose wanders into busy Alaska hospital
- Manafort case goes silent on night when major filing due
- LIVE TONIGHT: Pres. Trump delivers address to nation amid government shutdown on Jan. 8
News from across Michigan
- How Michigan breweries are being hurt by ongoing government shutdown
- Michiganders urged to take precautions against norovirus
- VIDEO: High winds, waves knock lighthouse into Lake Michigan
- Michigan's Greta Van Fleet to perform on 'Saturday Night Live' Jan. 19
