ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- Jan. 9, 2019

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for Jan. 9, 2019.
Fact-checking President Trump's border address
President Trump delivered an address Tuesday night calling for more U.S.-Mexico border security funding. He also called the situation at the country's southern border a national crisis. However, Democrats disagree, and the President's statements don't stand up to the indisputable facts.
Watch a brief recap of Tuesday night's address here (or click here):
Local News
6 Michigan store openings coming in 2019
In Michigan, most of the businesses opening in 2019 are retail or grocery stores. Here's a look at some of the businesses opening up this year around Michigan.
Michigan's most popular condiment
The folks over at Influenster crunched the numbers, analyzing more than 50,000 reviews to determine the "most buzzed-about" condiment in every state. Michigan threw us a bit of a curve ball: Bertolli Alfredo with Aged Parmesan Cheese Sauce.
7th-grade girl accused of stabbing boy with scissors
School officials in Berkley are dealing with a shocking situation for the quiet Oakland County community. The students are both in seventh-grade and the alleged crime happened during sixth period in a classroom with nearly 30 students. The girl is in police custody and the boy is expected to recover.
Weather: Temps fall and wind picks up
As the temperatures fall, the winds are picking up and will stay blustery throughout your Wednesday and Thursday around Metro Detroit.
More local news:
- Fraser sinkhole cause report to be released today
- Missing 89-year-old woman from Shelby Township found safe
- Rochester High School teacher fired over alleged sex scandal involving students
- Vacant house fire spreads to nearby home on Hillsboro in Detroit
- Police: 39-year-old woman found dead in garage of Rockwood home
- 12-year-old fighting to survive after Pontiac hit-and-run crash
- State inspectors find violations at Hamtramck market with expired meat, open buckets of fish
- Howell police warn of counterfeit money in circulation
For more Local News headlines, head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local.
National headlines
- Trump urges wall funding to fix border crisis in national address
- WATCH: Democratic leadership's full response to Trump
- Rosenstein plans to leave DOJ shortly after Barr confirmed
- Brother of Novi man arrested in Russia shares concerns about attorney
- Restaurants across country feeding federal employees
For more National News headlines, head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/national.
Local 4 special report
all 4 Pets
Go here for more pets stories: ClickOnDetroit.com/pets
Local sports news
- Jeff Petry helps Canadiens hold off Red Wings 3-2
- NFL Draft 2019: Early look at who the Detroit Lions could target in first round
For more local sports news go to ClickOnDetroit.com/sports.
News from across Michigan
- Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib puts faces to federal government shutdown
- Michigan joins $1.5M settlement with retailer Neiman Marcus over 2013 data breach
- Michigan woman gets 10-year sentence in crash that killed 9-year-old
- Michigan Lottery: Woman wins $300K on Super Bingo scratch off ticket
For more Michigan News head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local/michigan.
More Local News pages:
- Detroit News
- Wayne County News
- Oakland County News
- Metro Detroit Jobs section -- find a job, or post a job
- Missing in Michigan -- missing person reports
Local 4 News show pages:
- Local 4 News Today -- ClickOnDetroit.com/morning
- Local 4 News at 6 -- ClickOnDetroit.com/6p
- Local 4 News at 11 -- ClickOnDetroit.com/11p
For more head to ClickOnDetroit.com/seen-on-4.
Submit a news tip
- Tell us what's happening in your community -- submit a news tip to Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit right here.
Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.