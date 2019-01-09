ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- Jan. 9, 2019

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for Jan. 9, 2019.

Fact-checking President Trump's border address

President Trump delivered an address Tuesday night calling for more U.S.-Mexico border security funding. He also called the situation at the country's southern border a national crisis. However, Democrats disagree, and the President's statements don't stand up to the indisputable facts.

Watch a brief recap of Tuesday night's address here (or click here):

Local News

6 Michigan store openings coming in 2019

In Michigan, most of the businesses opening in 2019 are retail or grocery stores. Here's a look at some of the businesses opening up this year around Michigan.

Michigan's most popular condiment

The folks over at Influenster crunched the numbers, analyzing more than 50,000 reviews to determine the "most buzzed-about" condiment in every state. Michigan threw us a bit of a curve ball: Bertolli Alfredo with Aged Parmesan Cheese Sauce.

7th-grade girl accused of stabbing boy with scissors

School officials in Berkley are dealing with a shocking situation for the quiet Oakland County community. The students are both in seventh-grade and the alleged crime happened during sixth period in a classroom with nearly 30 students. The girl is in police custody and the boy is expected to recover.

Weather: Temps fall and wind picks up

As the temperatures fall, the winds are picking up and will stay blustery throughout your Wednesday and Thursday around Metro Detroit.

More local news:

For more Local News headlines, head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local.

National headlines

For more National News headlines, head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/national.

Local 4 special report

all 4 Pets

Go here for more pets stories: ClickOnDetroit.com/pets

Local sports news

For more local sports news go to ClickOnDetroit.com/sports.

News from across Michigan

For more Michigan News head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local/michigan.

More Local News pages:

Local 4 News show pages:

For more head to ClickOnDetroit.com/seen-on-4.

Submit a news tip

Tell us what's happening in your community -- submit a news tip to Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit right here.

Tweets by Local4News

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.