ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- March 1, 2019

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for March 1, 2019.
- 🥶 Early March Arctic blast -- what it means for the rest of month
- 🏘️ 9 Michigan cities make list of 101 safest in America
- 🚌 Protecting children from drivers who don't stop for school buses
Weather: Snow this weekend
Snow showers will spread over the area overnight and through the morning hours Saturday which will slow you down and make travel a little tricky.
Local news:
- Deadly Warren high school stabbing: More testimony expected today
- Nathaniel Abraham arrested again, charged with selling drugs in Pontiac
- Metro Detroit mothers work together to protect children from drivers who don't stop for school buses
- VIDEO: Van catches fire at gas station in St. Clair Shores
- Redford Township police ask for help locating missing 16-year-old girl
- Westland sends letter to residents as cost of recycling rises globally
Local courts:
WATCH NOW: Oakland County Child Killer docuseries
This "Child Killer" docuseries features angles of the case that have never been explored in such a way.
Here are the five parts to the docuseries:
- Chapter 1: North Fox Island
- Chapter 2: Out in the cold
- Chapter 3: Timmy King
- Chapter 4: The investigation
- Chapter 5: Suspicion
News from across Michigan
- Authorities: Michigan Army veteran opens fire at Florida hospital before mental health evaluation
- Former Michigan health department employee charged in connection with nearly $200K Medicaid scheme
National headlines
- Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announces 2020 presidential bid
- US Navy declares newest stealth fighter jet ready for combat
- Video shows Missouri day care worker throwing toddler
LOCAL 4 Help Me Hank
- Momo challenge: Disturbing image tells children to do terrible things on YouTube videos
- 💸💸 Tips for attacking student loans
- 🏼 Help Me Hank: Skincare secrets revealed
- 🥜 Testing the Nima Peanut Sensor's ability to detect peanuts
- 🥦🥛🍞🥚 Putting grocery home delivery, curbside pickup services to the test
Sports news
- ⚾ Woman struck in temple by foul ball at Comerica Park in 2015 still fighting legal, health battles
- 🐕 Detroit Tigers OF Nicholas Castellanos gets a puppy - and it's adorable
4 Frenzy
- Spotlight: Westland John Glenn's Sarah Hayes strikes big in bowling
- Vote for your favorite high school students in Metro Detroit
