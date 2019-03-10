ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- March 10, 2019

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for March 10, 2019.
- Ethiopian Airlines flight crashes after takeoff with no survivors, 157 people killed
- Wind advisory issued for Metro Detroit Sunday, power outages possible
- Nearly 3 dozen dogs rescued after police bust Detroit dog fighting ring
Weather: High winds a concern Sunday
A wind advisory was issued for Metro Detroit by the National Weather Service and will remain in effect until 4 p.m. Sunday.
Find the latest local and national weather news at ClickOnDetroit.com/WeatherCenter.
Local news:
- Steve Garagiola: What I did on my vacation
- Rescue of horse by authorities leaves man full of gratitude
- Veterans turn out in large numbers for Detroit job fair
- I-94 at Middlebelt Road reopens after deadly crash closes freeway
- 🚧 Next stage of I-75 construction in Oakland County begins this weekend: What to know
For more Local News headlines, head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local.
WATCH NOW: Oakland County Child Killer docuseries
This "Child Killer" docuseries features angles of the case that have never been explored in such a way.
Here are the five parts to the docuseries:
- Chapter 1: North Fox Island
- Chapter 2: Out in the cold
- Chapter 3: Timmy King
- Chapter 4: The investigation
- Chapter 5: Suspicion
News from across Michigan
- State leader urging lawmakers to let absentee ballots be counted before Election Day
- Michigan attorney general launches new hate crime unit
- Michigan Consumers Energy and DTE customers could be eligible for $25 credit
For more Michigan News head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local/michigan.
National headlines
- A businessman was stabbed to death in 1996. His widow and her brother have now been convicted of the crime
- Woman gets too close to zoo cage; Jaguar attacks
- Is the United States about to lose control of its secretive Diego Garcia military base?
- Elizabeth Warren: 'I am not a' Democratic Socialist
For more National News headlines, head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/national.
LOCAL 4 Help Me Hank
For more go to ClickOnDetroit.com/HelpMeHank.
Sports news
- Kucherov powers Lightning past Red Wings 3-2
- World Series of Bowling returns to its roots at historic Thunderbowl Lanes in Allen Park
For more local and national sports news go to ClickOnDetroit.com/sports.
LOCAL 4 Defenders
4 Frenzy
- Spotlight: Warren Mott's Donovan Jackson steals the show
- Vote for your favorite high school students in Metro Detroit
For more head to ClickOnDetroit.com/4frenzy.
More Local News pages:
- Detroit News
- Wayne County News
- Oakland County News
- Metro Detroit Jobs section -- find a job, or post a job
- Missing in Michigan -- missing person reports
- Michigan Roads -- coverage of the state's crumbling roads
- Michigan Marijuana -- coverage of marijuana news and laws in Michigan
Local 4 News show pages:
- Local 4 News Today -- ClickOnDetroit.com/morning
- Local 4 News at 6 -- ClickOnDetroit.com/6p
- Local 4 News at 11 -- ClickOnDetroit.com/11p
For more head to ClickOnDetroit.com/seen-on-4.
Submit a news tip
- Tell us what's happening in your community -- submit a news tip to Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit right here.
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.