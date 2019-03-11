ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- March 11, 2019

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for March 11, 2019.
- Whitmer proposes new way to divvy up money for Michigan roadwork
- Detroit releases restaurant inspection reports in interactive database
- Vigil held for Dearborn teen who died falling from hotel balcony on vacation
- Trump invites a new fight with Democrats over 2020 budget; seeks $8.6 billion for wall
Weather: Near 40 degrees today, temps increasing later this week
It is going to be one of the cooler days of the week today and it’s not terribly cold.
Find the latest local and national weather news at ClickOnDetroit.com/WeatherCenter.
Local news:
- Dearborn teen dies on spring break in Cancun after falling from balcony
- Detroit police searching for missing 14-year-old girl
- Michigan Lottery: Macomb County man wins $500K on scratch off ticket
- Updated I-75 construction in Oakland County schedule released by MDOT
- I-96 crash kills 2 children, seriously injures Romulus man
For more Local News headlines, head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local.
WATCH NOW: Oakland County Child Killer docuseries
This "Child Killer" docuseries features angles of the case that have never been explored in such a way.
Here are the five parts to the docuseries:
- Chapter 1: North Fox Island
- Chapter 2: Out in the cold
- Chapter 3: Timmy King
- Chapter 4: The investigation
- Chapter 5: Suspicion
News from across Michigan
- State leader urging lawmakers to let absentee ballots be counted before Election Day
- Michigan attorney general launches new hate crime unit
- Michigan Consumers Energy and DTE customers could be eligible for $25 credit
For more Michigan News head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local/michigan.
National headlines
- Trump invites a new fight with Democrats over 2020 budget; seeks $8.6 billion for wall
- California police identify girl's body found in duffel bag
- Poll: Trump remains strong among Iowa Republicans
- 777X debut postponed by Boeing after Ethiopian Airlines crash
- Olympic cyclist Kelly Catlin dies at 23
For more National News headlines, head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/national.
LOCAL 4 Help Me Hank
For more go to ClickOnDetroit.com/HelpMeHank.
Sports news
- 11 possible free agent targets for Detroit Lions in 2019
- Here's the 2019 Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament bracket
- World Series of Bowling returns to its roots at historic Thunderbowl Lanes in Allen Park
For more local and national sports news go to ClickOnDetroit.com/sports.
LOCAL 4 Defenders
4 Frenzy
- Spotlight: Warren Mott's Donovan Jackson steals the show
- Vote for your favorite high school students in Metro Detroit
For more head to ClickOnDetroit.com/4frenzy.
More Local News pages:
- Detroit News
- Wayne County News
- Oakland County News
- Metro Detroit Jobs section -- find a job, or post a job
- Missing in Michigan -- missing person reports
- Michigan Roads -- coverage of the state's crumbling roads
- Michigan Marijuana -- coverage of marijuana news and laws in Michigan
Local 4 News show pages:
- Local 4 News Today -- ClickOnDetroit.com/morning
- Local 4 News at 6 -- ClickOnDetroit.com/6p
- Local 4 News at 11 -- ClickOnDetroit.com/11p
For more head to ClickOnDetroit.com/seen-on-4.
Submit a news tip
- Tell us what's happening in your community -- submit a news tip to Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit right here.
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.