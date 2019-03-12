ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- March 12, 2019

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for March 12, 2019.
- 3 people shot at motorcycle club on Detroit's east side; No arrests made
- Parents spar with school board over possible closures at Grosse Pointe schools
- 22-year-old man shot by police at Roseville Home Depot after allegedly waving firearm around
- 12,000 cases of Pillsbury flour recalled over salmonella concerns
- Detroit's most legendary sports bar will be brought back to life for one night
- Michigan updates list of conditions approved for medical marijuana patients
Weather: Sunny Tuesday, rain on the way
We will see increasing clouds tonight with some Spring showers on the way for Wednesday morning.
Local news:
- Southfield child care center shut down after employee allegedly harms children with thumbtack
- Woman caught on surveillance video stealing tip money from Westland nail salon
- SMART Moves program in Sterling Heights schools aims to teach children how to make 'smart' choices
- Detroit police looking for 14-year-old girl last seen Sunday
- New data breach hits more than 600K Michigan residents
WATCH NOW: Oakland County Child Killer docuseries
This "Child Killer" docuseries features angles of the case that have never been explored in such a way.
Here are the five parts to the docuseries:
- Chapter 1: North Fox Island
- Chapter 2: Out in the cold
- Chapter 3: Timmy King
- Chapter 4: The investigation
- Chapter 5: Suspicion
News from across Michigan
- State leader urging lawmakers to let absentee ballots be counted before Election Day
- Michigan attorney general launches new hate crime unit
- Michigan Consumers Energy and DTE customers could be eligible for $25 credit
National headlines
- US Soccer stars 'confident' of winning gender discrimination lawsuit
- House Democrats take aim at Trump's 2020 budget request
- NASA head says first person on Mars 'likely to be a woman'
- ACLU: Schools need more mental health professionals, fewer police
- Roger Stone's lawyers seek to move past judge's gag order concerns
- Tucker Carlson defiant against outrage over audio clips
Sports news
- Busy start to free agency for Detroit Lions: Here's who they're signin
- Here's the 2019 Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament bracket
- World Series of Bowling returns to its roots at historic Thunderbowl Lanes in Allen Park
- Spotlight: Warren Mott's Donovan Jackson steals the show
- Vote for your favorite high school students in Metro Detroit
