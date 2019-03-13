ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- March 13, 2019

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for March 13, 2019.
- LIVE STREAM: 'White Boy' Rick Wershe Jr. has clemency hearing in Florida
- Deadly firebombing investigation on Detroit's west side
- Oak Park doctor, son charged with running illegal pain clinic after FBI raid
- Former Southfield daycare employee describes watching caregiver jabbing children with tacks
- Student facing domestic terrorism charges after rapping about shooting up Michigan high school
- Huffman, Loughlin among dozens charged in alleged college scam
Weather: Warmer today, severe storm risk on Thursday
A taste of spring today with mild morning temps and wet weather moving in.
Local news:
- Man charged after sister, her boyfriend found dead in Clinton Township shed due in court
- Detroit company Rebel Nell working to empower women through jewelry
- Detroit police seek help finding missing 53-year-old woman with mental illness
- Rocket Mortgage Classic PGA Tour event in Detroit: Tickets on sale Wednesday
- Concordia University Ann Arbor to launch Master of Arts in child life this summer
WATCH NOW: Oakland County Child Killer docuseries
This "Child Killer" docuseries features angles of the case that have never been explored in such a way.
Here are the five parts to the docuseries:
- Chapter 1: North Fox Island
- Chapter 2: Out in the cold
- Chapter 3: Timmy King
- Chapter 4: The investigation
- Chapter 5: Suspicion
News from across Michigan
- Man makes sandwich, helps customers before stealing $20 from Michigan Walmart Subway
- Michigan Consumers Energy and DTE customers could be eligible for $25 credit
National headlines
- 'Bomb cyclone' to bring snow, hail, rain to central US
- Manafort to make his final court appearance
- Some bribes in alleged cheating scandal enough for full college education
- Texas mom accused of abandoning kids for beach vacation
LOCAL 4 Help Me Hank
Sports news
- Busy start to free agency for Detroit Lions: Here's who they're signin
- Odell Beckham Jr. reportedly traded to Brown
- Detroit Lions rumor mill, latest news
LOCAL 4 Defenders
4 Frenzy
- Spotlight: Warren Mott's Donovan Jackson steals the show
- Vote for your favorite high school students in Metro Detroit
