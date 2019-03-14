ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- March 14, 2019

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for March 14, 2019.
- Michigan Amber Alert: 5-year-old Paradise boy found safe, suspects in custody
- Milwaukee Amber Alert: Police don't believe missing 2-year-old girl could be in Ann Arbor
- Pizza and pie: Best Pi Day deals, freebies for 2019
Severe storm risk Thursday in Metro Detroit: What to know
We are under a Slight Risk for severe storms this afternoon and early evening with damaging winds and isolated tornadoes included in the discussion for what to watch for.
Local news:
- Retired FBI agents push for early release of 'White Boy' Rick Wershe Jr. from Florida prison
- Hundreds meet with FCA about automaker's plan for Detroit expansion
- Woman struck, killed in crash on Detroit's west side
- WATCH: Michigan woman mad about tomatoes throws cookie case, tries to jump counter at Burger King
- Health officials confirm case of travel-related measles in Oakland County
News from across Michigan
- Michigan State Police trooper given Narcan after getting sick during drug stop
- Michael Bloomberg's charity to help Michigan fight opioid deaths
- Drunken Michigan man arrested for shooting at snowbank where car was stuck
- Michigan Consumers Energy and DTE customers could be eligible for $25 credit
National headlines
- Democrat Beto O'Rourke announces 2020 White House bid
- Facebook struggles to deal with epic outage
- Bomb cyclone forces nearly 3,100 flight cancellations
Sports news
- Busy start to free agency for Detroit Lions: Here's who they're signing
- Odell Beckham Jr. reportedly traded to Brown
- Detroit Lions rumor mill, latest news
- Spotlight: Warren Mott's Donovan Jackson steals the show
- Vote for your favorite high school students in Metro Detroit
