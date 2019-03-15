ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- March 15, 2019

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for March 15, 2019.
- Nearly 70 homes, businesses damaged in Shiawassee County tornado
- 49 killed as gunmen open fire at 2 New Zealand mosques
- North Korea says it may suspend nuclear talks
- Michigan's Founders Brewing to test out CBD beer
Weather: More rain Friday, what to expect this weekend
We are free of severe weather, but it’s windy and the temps are dropping as you walk out to temps in the lower 40s and winds W 15-30 mph.
Find the latest local and national weather news at ClickOnDetroit.com/WeatherCenter.
Local news:
- The Michigan UFO craze of 1966
- VIDEO: Tornado touches down in Shiawassee County, rips roof off house
- Science, technology behind tornado in Shiawassee County
- Teen shot and killed on Detroit's west side
- Police investigate deadly hit and run on Detroit's west side
- 2 ice fishermen pulled from water on Lake St. Clair near Metro Beach
For more Local News headlines, head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local.
WATCH NOW: Oakland County Child Killer docuseries
This "Child Killer" docuseries features angles of the case that have never been explored in such a way.
Here are the five parts to the docuseries:
- Chapter 1: North Fox Island
- Chapter 2: Out in the cold
- Chapter 3: Timmy King
- Chapter 4: The investigation
- Chapter 5: Suspicion
News from across Michigan
- Michigan man accused of being a spy lashes out in Russian court
- Semi truck filled with baked goods catches fire on I-96 near Lansing
- Michigan Consumers Energy and DTE customers could be eligible for $25 credit
For more Michigan News head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local/michigan.
National headlines
- SEC charges Volkswagen, former CEO with defrauding investors
- Investigators preparing case against mother of girl found dead in duffel bag
- Bomb cyclone brings snow, floods, tornadoes
- Investigators looking into separate case stumbled on admissions scam
For more National News headlines, head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/national.
LOCAL 4 Help Me Hank
For more go to ClickOnDetroit.com/HelpMeHank.
Sports news
For more local and national sports news go to ClickOnDetroit.com/sports.
LOCAL 4 Defenders
4 Frenzy
- Spotlight: Warren Mott's Donovan Jackson steals the show
- Vote for your favorite high school students in Metro Detroit
For more head to ClickOnDetroit.com/4frenzy.
More Local News pages:
- Detroit News
- Wayne County News
- Oakland County News
- Metro Detroit Jobs section -- find a job, or post a job
- Missing in Michigan -- missing person reports
- Michigan Roads -- coverage of the state's crumbling roads
- Michigan Marijuana -- coverage of marijuana news and laws in Michigan
Local 4 News show pages:
- Local 4 News Today -- ClickOnDetroit.com/morning
- Local 4 News at 6 -- ClickOnDetroit.com/6p
- Local 4 News at 11 -- ClickOnDetroit.com/11p
For more head to ClickOnDetroit.com/seen-on-4.
Submit a news tip
- Tell us what's happening in your community -- submit a news tip to Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit right here.
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.