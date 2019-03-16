ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- March 16, 2019

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for March 16, 2019.
- Suspect, 2 victims injured in Roseville bar shooting Saturday
- Candlelight vigil held in Dearborn for New Zealand mosque shooting victims
- He fled to New Zealand to find refuge. He was shot and killed in his house of worship
Weather: Chilly, slippery Saturday with some snow ❄️
It will be chillier than average with a few snowflakes on Saturday.
- Children accidentally drink orange juice with Visine after Dearborn woman tries to poison boyfriend
- Reward offered for capture of arsonist terrorizing family on Detroit's west side
- Wife of Detroit police officer hit and killed by 19-year-old tells man she forgives him in court
- Detroit police seeking hit-and-run driver after 29-year-old killed on city's west side
WATCH NOW: Oakland County Child Killer docuseries
This "Child Killer" docuseries features angles of the case that have never been explored in such a way.
Here are the five parts to the docuseries:
- Chapter 1: North Fox Island
- Chapter 2: Out in the cold
- Chapter 3: Timmy King
- Chapter 4: The investigation
- Chapter 5: Suspicion
- Michigan man, woman arrested after investigation into 'nanny-cam' video
- National Weather Service confirms 4 tornadoes touched down in mid-Michigan
- What exactly is 'jock tax?'
- Meet the man who dyes the Chicago River green for St. Patrick's Day
- Close Trump ally spends month staying in public housing
- Trump again says there is no rise in white supremacy
- 🏠 Detroit work program participants help clean up tires illegally dumped at house
- 🛍️ Discounts: Here's what to buy or skip in the month of March
- Simpson directs No. 10 Michigan to 74-53 win over Iowa
- World Series of Bowling profile: Woman who competes with men
- Spotlight: Warren Mott's Donovan Jackson steals the show
- Vote for your favorite high school students in Metro Detroit
