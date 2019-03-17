News

ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- March 17, 2019

By Natasha Dado

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for March 17, 2019.

Weather: Chilly Sunday, but some sun returns 

Sunday afternoon will be partly sunny and chilly.

More Headlines

Find the latest local and national weather news at ClickOnDetroit.com/WeatherCenter.

Local headlines:

For more Local News headlines, head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local.

 WATCH NOW: Oakland County Child Killer docuseries 

This "Child Killer" docuseries features angles of the case that have never been explored in such a way.

Here are the five parts to the docuseries:

News from across Michigan

For more Michigan News head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local/michigan.

National headlines

For more National News headlines, head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/national.

 LOCAL   4   International headlines 

For more go to ClickOnDetroit.com/HelpMeHank.

Sports news

For more local and national sports news go to ClickOnDetroit.com/sports.

 LOCAL   4   Opinion 

More Local News pages: 

Local 4 News show pages: 

For more head to ClickOnDetroit.com/seen-on-4.

Submit a news tip

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.