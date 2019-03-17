ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- March 17, 2019

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for March 17, 2019.
- Active shooter false alarm in Ann Arbor causes panic, fear among residents
- Two lives lost as Nebraska struggles with state's worst flooding in 50 years
- At least 50 killed in flash floods in Indonesia
Weather: Chilly Sunday, but some sun returns
Sunday afternoon will be partly sunny and chilly.
Local headlines:
- Lyft teams up with Oakland County for safe rides over St. Patrick's Day weekend
- University of Michigan releases statement regarding active shooter false alarm
- 33 dogs living in unsanitary conditions rescued from Roseville home on cemetery
- Suspect, 2 victims injured in Roseville bar shooting
- Detroiters concerned about health, environmental impact of Gordie Howe Bridge
- Crews put out fire at Dearborn restaurant Saturday
- Man fatally shot at Detroit gas station with own gun
WATCH NOW: Oakland County Child Killer docuseries
This "Child Killer" docuseries features angles of the case that have never been explored in such a way.
Here are the five parts to the docuseries:
- Chapter 1: North Fox Island
- Chapter 2: Out in the cold
- Chapter 3: Timmy King
- Chapter 4: The investigation
- Chapter 5: Suspicion
News from across Michigan
- Arrest made after property stolen from vehicles parked at home of Michigan governor
- VIDEO: Shiawassee County declares state of emergency after tornadoes damage 70 homes
National headlines
- 🍀 All your burning St. Patrick's Day questions answered
- ☘️ Meet the man who dyes the Chicago River green for St. Patrick's Day
- Kirsten Gillibrand officially jumps into 2020 race
- The college admissions scam opens a new front in the affirmative action debate
- Jewish group reciprocates kindness to the Muslim community in New Zealand after massacre
- April the Giraffe gives birth to new baby boy
LOCAL 4 International headlines
Sports news
- Everything you need to know for March Madness 2019
- World Series of Bowling profile: Woman who competes with men
- How do teams get selected for NCAA basketball tournament?
- Buzzer-beater, controversial finish highlight prep boys basketball finals
- Livers scores 21, No. 10 Michigan pounds Minnesota 76-49
LOCAL 4 Opinion
