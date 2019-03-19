ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- March 19, 2019

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for March 19, 2019.
- 🔎 Michigan State Police seek missing woman, 6-day-old baby last seen in Lansing
- 🚤 🎣 New Michigan boating and fishing laws take effect March 21: What to know
- 🐾 Michigan DNR captures first live lynx near recent confirmed sighting
- Pain in the foot: How avoiding the doctor put me in a boot
Weather: Rain on the way
Some wet weather is on the way, but it should hold off until midday tomorrow.
Local headlines:
- Number of Border Patrol arrests skyrockets in Detroit, across nation
- Macomb County man pleads no contest to brutally torturing, killing adopted dog
- Mother demands answers after school official drives daughter home without her consent
- Woman tries to open emergency exit during flight headed to Detroit Metro Airport
- Sterling Heights holding contest to name controversial 35-foot, $180,000 golden ring
Local courts:
- 9 a.m. -- A man charged with throwing a bowling ball at a bowling alley employee in Roseville will face sentencing on Tuesday.
- 9 a.m. -- Nathaniel Abraham has bond hearing today for new drug charges
News from across Michigan
- Help turn Michigan's Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island into a LEGO kit
National/International headlines
- Connecticut school employee resigns after racist tirade caught on video
- CDC: One-third of uninsured can't afford to take drugs as prescribed
- New Zealand's prime minister calls for unity as first bodies returned to families
- 74 Nebraska cities issue emergency declarations amid historic floods that killed 4 and displaced
Sports news
- 🏈 Detroit Lions NFL Mock Draft roundup: First round predictions after free agency rush
- 🏒 Red Wings have 10 games left in the tank-athon -- time to finish strong
