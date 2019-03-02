ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- March 2, 2019

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for March 2, 2019.
- Unknown gunman opens fire on vehicle full of children at Detroit White Castle
- 🚗 Detroit Autorama kicking into high gear this weekend at Cobo Center
- ❄️ Light snow Saturday morning in Metro Detroit with accumulations well under an inch
Weather: Snow this weekend
Saturday morning starts with some light snow by breakfast time.
Find the latest local and national weather news at ClickOnDetroit.com/WeatherCenter.
Local news:
- Next phase of I-75 overhaul in Oakland County begins Monday
- Man runs illegal dentist's office in basement of Clinton Township home, police say
- Experts warn of serious health risks associated with shellac, gel manicures
- Warren teen who allegedly stabbed high school classmate to death headed to trial
- Imlay City mobile home fire: Investigators believe furnace worked properly, no space heater used
- Nathaniel Abraham accused of selling meth to undercover agents while on GPS tether in Pontiac
- Detroit paramedic, EMT fired on accusations they didn't perform CPR on man who died of heart attack
For more Local News headlines, head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local.
WATCH NOW: Oakland County Child Killer docuseries
This "Child Killer" docuseries features angles of the case that have never been explored in such a way.
Here are the five parts to the docuseries:
- Chapter 1: North Fox Island
- Chapter 2: Out in the cold
- Chapter 3: Timmy King
- Chapter 4: The investigation
- Chapter 5: Suspicion
News from across Michigan
- ICE criticizes Michigan sheriff's release of immigrants
- University of Michigan to host annual Depression on College Campuses conference
- Michigan governor signs order to establish marijuana regulatory agency
- Michigan-made: Voting open as Bell's Brewery vies for USA Today travel award
For more Michigan News head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local/michigan.
National headlines
- Vaccination deniers gaining 'traction' on social media
- How Trump and Kim's summit dream fell apart
- House Foreign Affairs leader tells Omar to apologize for saying pro-Israel groups push foreign
- Federal government about to hit its credit limit
- Families of Texas church shooting victims sue gun retailer
For more National News headlines, head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/national.
LOCAL 4 Help Me Hank
- 💲The recalls and scams you need to know about
- Momo challenge: Disturbing image tells children to do terrible things on YouTube videos
- 💸💸 Tips for attacking student loans
- 🏼 Help Me Hank: Skincare secrets revealed
- 🥜 Testing the Nima Peanut Sensor's ability to detect peanuts
- 🥦🥛🍞🥚 Putting grocery home delivery, curbside pickup services to the test
For more go to ClickOnDetroit.com/HelpMeHank.
Sports news
- Indians pitcher tells hilarious story about the time Miguel Cabrera called a home run against him
- Michigan basketball locks up double bye as top-four seed in Big Ten Tournament
- FULL RANKING: MLB reveals new list of top 30 prospects for Detroit Tigers
For more local and national sports news go to ClickOnDetroit.com/sports.
4 Frenzy
- Spotlight: Westland John Glenn's Sarah Hayes strikes big in bowling
- Vote for your favorite high school students in Metro Detroit
For more head to ClickOnDetroit.com/4frenzy.
More Local News pages:
- Detroit News
- Wayne County News
- Oakland County News
- Metro Detroit Jobs section -- find a job, or post a job
- Missing in Michigan -- missing person reports
- Michigan Roads -- coverage of the state's crumbling roads
- Michigan Marijuana -- coverage of marijuana news and laws in Michigan
Local 4 News show pages:
- Local 4 News Today -- ClickOnDetroit.com/morning
- Local 4 News at 6 -- ClickOnDetroit.com/6p
- Local 4 News at 11 -- ClickOnDetroit.com/11p
For more head to ClickOnDetroit.com/seen-on-4.
Submit a news tip
- Tell us what's happening in your community -- submit a news tip to Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit right here.
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.