ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- March 21, 2019

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for March 21, 2019.
- 🌱🌺 Spring starts in Metro Detroit: Here's the weather outlook
- 🏀 Here's a look at Thursday's full NCAA Tournament schedule
- 💰 Powerball grows to $625 million
Weather: Some sunshine with temps rising
Local headlines:
- Troy homicide: Woman found dead in closet at mobile home park
- Traffic snarled on westbound I-696 between Mound Road, I-75 due to crash
- Dramatic body cam video shows officer rescue woman from burning house in Huron Township
- Roseville police investigate fourth shooting in span of one week
- Body cam footage shows arrest of WWE star Jimmy Uso after traffic stop in Downtown Detroit
- Man found guilty of shooting, killing appraisal expert sentenced to life in prison
- Family speaks out after coyote attacks dog in Beverly Hills
Local courts:
- 8:30 a.m. -- Andrew Fiacco will be sentenced Thursday after he was convicted earlier this year of second-degree murder in death and dismemberment of 19-year-old Stephen McAfee.
Oakland County Child Killer podcast
Here are the five parts to the docuseries:
- Chapter 1: North Fox Island
- Chapter 2: Out in the cold
- Chapter 3: Timmy King
- Chapter 4: The investigation
- Chapter 5: Suspicion
News from across Michigan
- Where some of Michigan's biggest unsolved cases stand in 2019
- Family of missing Lansing woman whose baby was found dead discusses her mental state, drug issues
- Rare lynx captured in Michigan will be transferred to Detroit Zoo
- Michigan AG Nessel claims John Engler is dodging investigators in Nassar probe
- Minimum wage increase for Michigan employees takes effect this month
National/International headlines
- US Air Force deploys B-52 bombers to Europe in message to Russia
- GOP senator calls Trump's McCain insults 'deplorable'
LOCAL 4 Help Me Hank
Sports news
- 🏒 Red Wings sign goalie Jimmy Howard to 1-year extension
- ⚾ Still rebuilding, Detroit Tigers hoping for growth in 2019
🏀 NCAA Tournament 🏀
- Join our college basketball Bracket Challenge!
- A look at the Montana Grizzlies ahead of NCAA opener against Michigan
- How Michigan basketball's past 5 trips to NCAA tournament have gone
LOCAL 4 Good Health
