ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- March 22, 2019

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for March 22, 2019.
- 🚔 Proposed Michigan law would lower legal BAC, require ignition interlocks for drunk drivers
- 🚗 GM announces 'major new investment' at Orion Assembly Plant -- watch live at 10 a.m.
- 🐕 Hill's Pet Nutrition recalls more dog food over vitamin D levels concern
- 🐔 Almost 70,000 pounds of Tyson chicken strips recalled
- 🏀 Viewer's guide to Friday's NCAA March Madness games
Weather: Light snow showers today
Local headlines:
- DTE Electric customers due refunds with interest after overcollection
- 📹 Body cam video shows Livonia police encounter suspects in Milwaukee 2-year-old's Amber Alert
- Health officials confirm 4 more cases of measles in Oakland County
- Northville residents raise concerns about safety of Arbor Hills Landfill
- Garbage man sprayed with chemicals
- Former PTA president accused of using money stolen from Warren elementary school to buy cocaine
- Farmington police: Man enters unlocked home, flees when confronted by teen
- Oakland County officials seize more than $500K worth of drugs, dismantle trafficking organization
Local courts:
- 10:30 a.m. -- The varsity girls basketball coach at New Haven High School who was charged with having sex with a 17-year-old player, is due in court Friday.
Oakland County Child Killer podcast
Here are the five parts to the docuseries:
- Chapter 1: North Fox Island
- Chapter 2: Out in the cold
- Chapter 3: Timmy King
- Chapter 4: The investigation
- Chapter 5: Suspicion
News from across Michigan
- Michigan men cheat DNA paternity test, threaten woman when she finds out
- 🌡️ Report: Great Lakes region warming faster than the rest of the US
National/International headlines
LOCAL 4 Help Me Hank
Sports news
🏀 NCAA Tournament 🏀
- Join our college basketball Bracket Challenge!
- No. 2 Michigan defeats No. 15 Montana in NCAA Tournament
- No. 2 Michigan State defeats No. 15 Bradley in NCAA Tournament
- How Michigan basketball's past 5 trips to NCAA tournament have gone
LOCAL 4 Good Health
