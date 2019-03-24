ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- March 24, 2019

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for March 24, 2019.
- Car fire spreads to office building in Downtown Detroit Sunday morning
- 💰Powerball jackpot climbs to $750 million
- Dems warn of subpoena if Mueller report not turned over
Weather: Becoming cloudy, milder Sunday
Local headlines:
- Fundraiser to keep up search efforts for blind woman from Detroit missing in Peru
- Woman assaulted after collision on Detroit's southwest side
- Oakland County, MDHHS confirm additional exposure locations in measles outbreak
- 1993 arcade classic 'NBA Jam' lead designer's secret tweak to benefit Detroit Pistons
- Troy homicide suspect arraigned, charged in mother's murder
Oakland County Child Killer podcast
Here are the five parts to the docuseries:
- Chapter 1: North Fox Island
- Chapter 2: Out in the cold
- Chapter 3: Timmy King
- Chapter 4: The investigation
- Chapter 5: Suspicion
News from across Michigan
- Michigan's gold medal-winning Special Olympics U.S. National Team members return home
- Michigan State Police investigating fatal shooting near Rouge River Bridge
National headlines
- Southern Poverty Law Center president steps down
- Man is arrested in kicking of an elderly woman
- Cities, counties, tribes file federal lawsuit against Sackler family
LOCAL 4 Help Me Hank
Sports news
- 🏀 Michigan State routs Minnesota, advances to Sweet 16 for first time since 2015
- 🏀 Michigan returning to Sweet 16 after toppling Florida 64-49
- 🎳 It's been a historic week for pro bowling in Michigan
LOCAL 4 Opinion
