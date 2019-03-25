ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- March 25, 2019

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for March 25, 2019.
- 🏞️ 5 Northern Michigan places to visit in 2019
- 🌪️ Reminder: Michigan statewide tornado drill set for this week
- 🏀 2019 NCAA tournament: Sweet 16 matchups, schedule
- 🗺️ Watch first trailer for 'Dora the Explorer' movie
Weather: Warmer air later this week
From Paul Gross:
Highs today will only (compared to yesterday) reach the low 40s (5 degrees Celsius), but a north-northeast wind at 10 to 15 mph will make it feel cooler. And that wind coming off of Lake Huron will make it even colder for those of you closer to the lake.
Local headlines:
- Measles outbreak: Oakland County, MDHHS confirm additional exposure locations
- I-75 shooting: Man fatally shot in vehicle near Rouge River Bridge in Detroit
- Metro Detroit woman turns her clutter into cash using KonMari method
- PHOTOS: 2019 Marche du Nain Rouge in Detroit
Local courts:
- 10 a.m. -- Man accused of 'massive shooting' threat due in Detroit court
- 11 a.m. -- Pittsburgh official, husband due in Detroit court for police assault charges
Oakland County Child Killer podcast
Here are the five parts to the docuseries:
- Chapter 1: North Fox Island
- Chapter 2: Out in the cold
- Chapter 3: Timmy King
- Chapter 4: The investigation
- Chapter 5: Suspicion
News from across Michigan
- ⛽ Michigan gas prices up 12 cents in last week; more increases expected
National headlines
- Read: Justice Department summary of Mueller report
- US experts revisit breast implant safety after new concerns
- Utah family suffers 'vicious' stalking involving unwanted service providers sent to home
- US sails 2 ships through Taiwan Strait ahead of trade talks in Beijing
- 8 things to know about Powerball
- Marjory Stoneman Douglas parents are being urged to address the threat of suicide after 2 recent
- What would it take to actually abolish the Electoral College?
LOCAL 4 Help Me Hank
Sports news
LOCAL 4 Opinion
