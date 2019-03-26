ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- March 26, 2019

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for March 26, 2019.
- 🏃♀️ Healthiest US counties in 2019: Where Michigan communities rank
- ⚠️ Michigan police warn of picking up empty plastic bottles due to possible meth residue
- 🌉 10 Michigan landmarks to visit in 2019
Weather: Warming today
Local headlines:
- WATCH LIVE at 9:30 a.m.: Vehicles being lifted onto center field fountain at Comerica Park
- Fired doctors claim Detroit Medical Center put profits over patient care
- Health officials now confirm 18 cases of measles in Oakland County
- Thieves steal 60K worth of merchandise from Detroit Vs Everybody store at Eastern Market
- Romulus city employees pack City Hall to fight rising health care costs
- Utica considering selling all city buildings
- Fifth Third Bank eliminating 87 jobs in Ann Arbor
Local courts:
- 1 p.m. -- Hearing schedule for a 28-year-old woman who was charged in connection with an Eastpointe fire that left three children dead in March 2018.
- 1:30 p.m. -- Oakland County father to be sentenced for critically injuring infant daughter by shaking her
Oakland County Child Killer podcast
Here are the five parts to the docuseries:
- Chapter 1: North Fox Island
- Chapter 2: Out in the cold
- Chapter 3: Timmy King
- Chapter 4: The investigation
- Chapter 5: Suspicion
News from across Michigan
- Michigan AAA: Average gas prices statewide up about 12 cents
- Missing Michigan woman found dead in Wisconsin
- Michigan legislator's proposed boating curfew law draws criticism; he clarifies
National headlines
- House set to hold override vote on Trump's first veto
- Pentagon tells Congress $1 billion authorized for wall
- Judge expresses skepticism of return-to-Mexico asylum process
- Avenatti charged with trying to extort millions from Nike
- Trump administration now says entire Affordable Care Act should be struck down
LOCAL 4 Help Me Hank
Sports news
- 🏀 2019 NCAA tournament: Sweet 16 matchups, schedule
- Michigan basketball faces much tougher road to this year's Final Four
- Tom Izzo talks pressure as Michigan State prepares for Sweet 16 game
LOCAL 4 Opinion
Submit a news tip
