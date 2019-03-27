ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- March 27, 2019

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for March 27, 2019.
- 🔊 Michigan statewide tornado drill is today: Here's when and what to expect
- 📱 Michigan's new cyberbullying law takes effect today: What it means
- 💰 Man seeking out cheaper gas snags $1M winning Mega Millions ticket
- 🚓 This week's Metro Detroit Crime Report
Weather: Rain is coming
Find the latest local and national weather news at ClickOnDetroit.com/WeatherCenter.
Local headlines:
- Health officials now confirm 22 cases of measles in Metro Detroit
- Metro Detroit measles outbreak: Where to get vaccinations in Oakland, Wayne counties
- Sen. Kamala Harris to headline Detroit NAACP fundraiser
- Campaign started to save youth football program at Walled Lake Middle School
- Here's how this year's Hash Bash in Ann Arbor will be different
- Oakland County Executive L. Brooks Patterson diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer
For more Local News headlines, head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local.
News from across Michigan
- 🔊 Michigan statewide tornado drill is today: Here's when and what to expect
- 📱 Michigan's new cyberbullying law takes effect today: What it means
- Michigan governor seeks cap on ‘forever' chemicals in water
- Michigan commission: State should not set driving limit for marijuana
- Michigan priest pleads no contest to sexual misconduct
- House painters won't need license under new Michigan law
- Cases of donated water found in old Flint school
- Former Michigan police chief pleads guilty to fraud involving gun sales
- 🍂🔥 Man catches on fire while burning leaves in Michigan
For more Michigan News head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local/michigan.
National headlines
- Jayme Closs' alleged kidnapper expected to enter plea in court
- Prosecutor says he still believes Jussie Smollett lied to the police
- DeVos blasted again for proposing cuts to the Special Olympics
- New York county bans unvaccinated minors in public as measles spreads
- Southwest Airlines says Boeing's 737 Max grounding hurting sales
For more National News headlines, head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/national.
Oakland County Child Killer podcast
Here are the five parts to the docuseries:
- Chapter 1: North Fox Island
- Chapter 2: Out in the cold
- Chapter 3: Timmy King
- Chapter 4: The investigation
- Chapter 5: Suspicion
LOCAL 4 Help Me Hank
For more go to ClickOnDetroit.com/HelpMeHank.
Sports news
- 🏀 2019 NCAA tournament: Sweet 16 matchups, schedule
- Michigan basketball faces much tougher road to this year's Final Four
- Tom Izzo talks pressure as Michigan State prepares for Sweet 16 game
- For more NCAA tournament coverage: ClickOnDetroit.com/sports/basketball/college
For more local and national sports news go to ClickOnDetroit.com/sports.
LOCAL 4 Good Health
- Health officials now confirm 22 cases of measles in Metro Detroit
- Metro Detroit measles outbreak: Where to get vaccinations in Oakland, Wayne counties
For more go to ClickOnDetroit.com/Health.
More Local News pages:
- Detroit News
- Wayne County News
- Oakland County News
- Metro Detroit Jobs section -- find a job, or post a job
- Missing in Michigan -- missing person reports
- Michigan Roads -- coverage of the state's crumbling roads
- Michigan Marijuana -- coverage of marijuana news and laws in Michigan
Local 4 News show pages:
- Local 4 News Today -- ClickOnDetroit.com/morning
- Local 4 News at 6 -- ClickOnDetroit.com/6p
- Local 4 News at 11 -- ClickOnDetroit.com/11p
For more head to ClickOnDetroit.com/seen-on-4.
Submit a news tip
- Tell us what's happening in your community -- submit a news tip to Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit right here.
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.