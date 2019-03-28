ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- March 28, 2019

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for March 28, 2019.
- 🚗 Mandatory Michigan auto fee rising in July; Whitmer orders audit
- 🐕 Dog safety: Keep these toxic household items out of reach
- ✈️ Iceland airline Wow Air has ceased operations -- all flights canceled
- 🐱 Detroit Zoo provides health update on rare lynx captured in Michigan
- 🍷 New study: A bottle of wine a week increases risk for cancer like 5-10 cigarettes
- 🏀 NCAA tournament: Sweet 16 matchups, schedule
Weather: Rainy forecast
Find the latest local and national weather news at ClickOnDetroit.com/WeatherCenter.
Local headlines:
- Video shows good Samaritans stopping attempted carjacking in Downtown Detroit
- Vaccinated father from Oak Park among residents to contract measles
- Family fights for hands-free legislation in Michigan after son killed by distracted driver
- Michigan roads: Troy police crack down on trucks that are over legal weight limit
- Detroit Zoo provides health update on rare lynx captured in Michigan
- Substitute teacher accidentally plays porn to middle school students in Dearborn
- Nine dogs removed from West Bloomfield home
- Human trafficking bust made in Madison Heights
For more Local News headlines, head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local.
News from across Michigan
- President Trump to speak at rally in Grand Rapids tonight
- Police: Michigan woman scammed out of $420K after date moves to Ireland
- Tell us where the worst potholes are in SE Michigan; feel free to rant
For more Michigan News head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local/michigan.
National and International headlines
- Video from Texas police chase goes viral
- $768 million Powerball jackpot has winner in Wisconsin
- Trump: FBI and DOJ will review Jussie Smollett case
- Iceland airline Wow Air has ceased operations -- all flights canceled
For more National News headlines, head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/national.
Oakland County Child Killer podcast
Here are the five parts to the docuseries:
- Chapter 1: North Fox Island
- Chapter 2: Out in the cold
- Chapter 3: Timmy King
- Chapter 4: The investigation
- Chapter 5: Suspicion
LOCAL 4 Help Me Hank
For more go to ClickOnDetroit.com/HelpMeHank.
Sports news
- 🏀 2019 NCAA tournament: Sweet 16 matchups, schedule
- For more NCAA tournament coverage: ClickOnDetroit.com/sports/basketball/college
- ⚾ Detroit Tigers begin season Thursday in Toronto: What to know
For more local and national sports news go to ClickOnDetroit.com/sports.
LOCAL 4 Good Health
For more go to ClickOnDetroit.com/Health.
More Local News pages:
- Detroit News
- Wayne County News
- Oakland County News
- Metro Detroit Jobs section -- find a job, or post a job
- Missing in Michigan -- missing person reports
- Michigan Roads -- coverage of the state's crumbling roads
- Michigan Marijuana -- coverage of marijuana news and laws in Michigan
Local 4 News show pages:
- Local 4 News Today -- ClickOnDetroit.com/morning
- Local 4 News at 6 -- ClickOnDetroit.com/6p
- Local 4 News at 11 -- ClickOnDetroit.com/11p
For more head to ClickOnDetroit.com/seen-on-4.
Submit a news tip
- Tell us what's happening in your community -- submit a news tip to Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit right here.
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.