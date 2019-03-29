ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- March 29, 2019

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for March 29, 2019.
- 👨🚀👩🚀 LIVE STREAM: Coverage of NASA spacewalk
- 🚧 I-94 closed this weekend between Conner, I-75 in Detroit for bridge demolitions
- 🚧 Here's the full weekend construction lis for Metro Detroit
- 📍 Map tells you how far you may have lived from meth lab in Michigan, US
- ☕ Where to find the best coffee in Michigan, according to Food & Wine
- Wayne State bus stolen in Detroit, stopped on I-94 west of Ann Arbor
- Missing father's car found outside Belleville church
- Detroit police searching for missing 16-year-old girl
- Officials confirm possible measles exposure location in Macomb County
- Detroit woman accused of causing crash, beating other driver, fleeing scene
- Michigan police: Teen dies after being found face down in backyard pool
- At Michigan rally, Trump pushes angle of 'no collusion' in Russia report
- Michigan minimum wage increase, sick leave laws take effect today
- Tourist taking photos near edge of rim at Grand Canyon dies in fall
- Court blocks another Trump attempt to undermine Obamacare
- Chapter 1: North Fox Island
- Chapter 2: Out in the cold
- Chapter 3: Timmy King
- Chapter 4: The investigation
- Chapter 5: Suspicion
- 🏀 2019 NCAA tournament: Sweet 16 matchups, schedule
- Texas Tech clamps down in 63-44 win over Michigan
- ⚾ Detroit Tigers begin season Thursday in Toronto: What to know
