ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- March 3, 2019

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for March 3, 2019.
- 80 million to be under winter weather alerts
- 28-year-old woman from Livonia shot and killed in Dearborn
- ❄️ Paul Gross: Dry start to a potentially snowy Sunday in Metro Detroit
Weather: Snow possible Sunday
The first Sunday of March will be chilly with a chance of snow.
Local news:
- Firefighter injured at vacant hotel fire in Southfield
- Husband of Jessica Starr opens up about Detroit meteorologist's suicide
- Nathaniel Abraham facing more charges after Saturday arraignment
- Next phase of I-75 overhaul in Oakland County begins next week
- 🚗 Detroit Autorama kicking into high gear this weekend at Cobo Center
WATCH NOW: Oakland County Child Killer docuseries
This "Child Killer" docuseries features angles of the case that have never been explored in such a way.
Here are the five parts to the docuseries:
- Chapter 1: North Fox Island
- Chapter 2: Out in the cold
- Chapter 3: Timmy King
- Chapter 4: The investigation
- Chapter 5: Suspicion
News from across Michigan
- Michigan's oldest, longest-serving juvenile inmate released at 74
- Michigan lawmakers push for preventative mail theft measures
National headlines
- 'SNL' showcases the hearing of Ben Stiller's Michael Cohen
- Man arrested after car hits pedestrians and bicyclists in New Orleans, killing 2
- Fiancée of man shot by Sacramento police: Family is heartbroken
- Massive alligator found in Georgia
- US-South Korea military exercises will be downscaled
- VIDEO: Citizens react to incindiary Rep. Omar poster
LOCAL 4 Help Me Hank
- 💲The recalls and scams you need to know about
- Momo challenge: Disturbing image tells children to do terrible things on YouTube videos
- 💸💸 Tips for attacking student loans
- 🏼 Help Me Hank: Skincare secrets revealed
- 🥜 Testing the Nima Peanut Sensor's ability to detect peanuts
- 🥦🥛🍞🥚 Putting grocery home delivery, curbside pickup services to the test
Sports news
- Lulu Harwell, wife of former Detroit Tigers broadcaster Ernie Harwell, dies at 99
- Kennard scores 26, Pistons punish Cavaliers 129-93
- FULL RANKING: MLB reveals new list of top 30 prospects for Detroit Tigers
4 Frenzy
- Spotlight: Westland John Glenn's Sarah Hayes strikes big in bowling
- Vote for your favorite high school students in Metro Detroit
