ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- March 30, 2019

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for March 30, 2019.
Weather: Wet and slippery start to Saturday
- See the full forecast here.
- Pounding rain in Metro Detroit becomes more scattered Saturday afternoon
Find the latest local and national weather news at ClickOnDetroit.com/WeatherCenter.
Local headlines:
- VIDEO: Anger mounts over abandoned cases of water found in Flint
- 88 cats, 1 dog found living in poor conditions rescued from Mount Clemens home
- Facade repaired at Historic First Congregational Church in Midtown; more repairs needed
- 21-year-old woman charged with assaulting, injuring Wyandotte officers
- Both directions of I-94 to close this weekend between I-75, Connor for bridge demolitions
- Man naked from the waist down arrested in Troy on suspicion of drunk driving, police say
For more Local News headlines, head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local.
News from across Michigan
- Michigan marijuana businesses could use banks if bill passes Congress
- Michigan offers clarity on legal CBD, industrial hemp regulations
- Report: Michigan women pay more than men for car insurance
For more Michigan News head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local/michigan.
National and International headlines
- Where do abortion bills from across the country stand?
- The Trump administration planned a road cutting through an Alaska wildlife refuge
- Jeff Flake: Better that a Democrat win in 2020 than Trump
- For a brief period tonight, some parts of the world will go dark
For more National News headlines, head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/national.
Oakland County Child Killer podcast
Here are the five parts to the docuseries:
- Chapter 1: North Fox Island
- Chapter 2: Out in the cold
- Chapter 3: Timmy King
- Chapter 4: The investigation
- Chapter 5: Suspicion
LOCAL 4 Help Me Hank
For more go to ClickOnDetroit.com/HelpMeHank.
Sports news
- 🏀 No. 2 Kentucky holds off No. 3 Houston, 62-58
- How should we feel about the 2019 Michigan basketball season?
- Michigan State defeats LSU in Sweet 16 of NCAA Tournament
- 🏀 2019 NCAA tournament schedule
- For more NCAA tournament coverage: ClickOnDetroit.com/sports/basketball/college
- Detroit Tigers announce 2019 opening day roster
For more local and national sports news go to ClickOnDetroit.com/sports.
LOCAL 4 Michigan music
For more go to ClickOnDetroit.com/Health.
More Local News pages:
- Detroit News
- Wayne County News
- Oakland County News
- Metro Detroit Jobs section -- find a job, or post a job
- Missing in Michigan -- missing person reports
- Michigan Roads -- coverage of the state's crumbling roads
- Michigan Marijuana -- coverage of marijuana news and laws in Michigan
Local 4 News show pages:
- Local 4 News Today -- ClickOnDetroit.com/morning
- Local 4 News at 6 -- ClickOnDetroit.com/6p
- Local 4 News at 11 -- ClickOnDetroit.com/11p
For more head to ClickOnDetroit.com/seen-on-4.
Submit a news tip
- Tell us what's happening in your community -- submit a news tip to Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit right here.
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.