ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- March 31, 2019

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for March 31, 2019.
10-day forecast: Spring warm-up in store for Metro Detroit this wee
Find the latest local and national weather news at ClickOnDetroit.com/WeatherCenter.
Local headlines:
- Veteran sends heartwarming message to stranger who paid for meal at Allen Park Chipotle
- Exhibit at Motown Museum features rare Marvin Gaye artifacts
- 5 amazing Chinese food restaurants to try in Metro Detroit
- 20 best places to live in Southeast Michigan in 2019
For more Local News headlines, head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local.
News from across Michigan
- Michigan marijuana businesses could use banks if bill passes Congress
- Michigan offers clarity on legal CBD, industrial hemp regulations
- Report: Michigan women pay more than men for car insurance
For more Michigan News head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local/michigan.
National and International headlines
- South Carolina college student found dead after being reported missing
- Colorado sheriff willing to go to jail rather than enforce a proposed gun law
For more National News headlines, head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/national.
Oakland County Child Killer podcast
Here are the five parts to the docuseries:
- Chapter 1: North Fox Island
- Chapter 2: Out in the cold
- Chapter 3: Timmy King
- Chapter 4: The investigation
- Chapter 5: Suspicion
LOCAL 4 Help Me Hank
For more go to ClickOnDetroit.com/HelpMeHank.
Sports news
- Elite 8: Duke vs. Michigan State is battle of NCAA Tournament titans
- For more NCAA tournament coverage: ClickOnDetroit.com/sports/basketball/college
- Detroit Tigers announce 2019 opening day roster
For more local and national sports news go to ClickOnDetroit.com/sports.
LOCAL 4 Michigan music
For more go to ClickOnDetroit.com/Health.
More Local News pages:
- Detroit News
- Wayne County News
- Oakland County News
- Metro Detroit Jobs section -- find a job, or post a job
- Missing in Michigan -- missing person reports
- Michigan Roads -- coverage of the state's crumbling roads
- Michigan Marijuana -- coverage of marijuana news and laws in Michigan
Local 4 News show pages:
- Local 4 News Today -- ClickOnDetroit.com/morning
- Local 4 News at 6 -- ClickOnDetroit.com/6p
- Local 4 News at 11 -- ClickOnDetroit.com/11p
For more head to ClickOnDetroit.com/seen-on-4.
Submit a news tip
- Tell us what's happening in your community -- submit a news tip to Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit right here.
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.