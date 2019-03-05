ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- March 5, 2019

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for March 5, 2019.
- ⛽ Why aren't Michigan's high gas taxes fixing our roads?
- 🚑 Michigan history: Detroit's first ambulance on the road again 92 years later
- 🏘️ 20 best places to live in Metro Detroit in 2019
- 🏈 🦁 9 possible free agent targets for Detroit Lions in 2019
- Public visitation planned for Red Wings legend Ted Lindsay
Weather: Snow squalls
Highs will hit the low 20s later this afternoon and the winds will be stronger and more persistent than yesterday. This will help push snow bands and a few squalls into SE Lower Michigan late morning and into the afternoon.
Find the latest local and national weather news at ClickOnDetroit.com/WeatherCenter.
Local news:
- 📹 WATCH LIVE: Michigan governor proposes 45-cent increase in gas tax to fix roads
- 📹 LIVE STREAM: Michigan Attorney General to announce murder charge in Danielle Stislicki case
- 📏 Teacher under fire for asking students to tell parents about possible school issue
- 🏗️ Joe Louis Arena demolition will be underway this spring
- Detroit rocker Jack White pitches in to help restore historic Negro League ballpark in Hamtramck
- 7 p.m. -- Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan will deliver his State of the City Address.
Local courts:
- 9 a.m. -- A Detroit man will be sentenced for his role in a crash that killed a Wayne County sergeant.
For more Local News headlines, head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local.
WATCH NOW: Oakland County Child Killer docuseries
This "Child Killer" docuseries features angles of the case that have never been explored in such a way.
Here are the five parts to the docuseries:
- Chapter 1: North Fox Island
- Chapter 2: Out in the cold
- Chapter 3: Timmy King
- Chapter 4: The investigation
- Chapter 5: Suspicion
News from across Michigan
- 🚑 Michigan history: Detroit's first ambulance on the road again 92 years later
- 📹 WATCH LIVE: Michigan governor proposes 45-cent increase in gas tax to fix roads
For more Michigan News head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local/michigan.
National headlines
- 🌪️ Destructive tornadoes carving deadly toll in Dixie Alley
- Hillary Clinton rules out 2020 run, but says 'I'm not going anywhere'
- North Korea hackers targeting US 'critical infrastructure,' cybersecurity firm says
For more National News headlines, head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/national.
LOCAL 4 Help Me Hank
For more go to ClickOnDetroit.com/HelpMeHank.
Sports news
- Public visitation planned for Red Wings legend Ted Lindsay
- 🏈 🦁 9 possible free agent targets for Detroit Lions in 2019
For more local and national sports news go to ClickOnDetroit.com/sports.
LOCAL 4 Defenders
4 Frenzy
- Spotlight: Westland John Glenn's Sarah Hayes strikes big in bowling
- Vote for your favorite high school students in Metro Detroit
For more head to ClickOnDetroit.com/4frenzy.
More Local News pages:
- Detroit News
- Wayne County News
- Oakland County News
- Metro Detroit Jobs section -- find a job, or post a job
- Missing in Michigan -- missing person reports
- Michigan Roads -- coverage of the state's crumbling roads
- Michigan Marijuana -- coverage of marijuana news and laws in Michigan
Local 4 News show pages:
- Local 4 News Today -- ClickOnDetroit.com/morning
- Local 4 News at 6 -- ClickOnDetroit.com/6p
- Local 4 News at 11 -- ClickOnDetroit.com/11p
For more head to ClickOnDetroit.com/seen-on-4.
Submit a news tip
- Tell us what's happening in your community -- submit a news tip to Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit right here.
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.