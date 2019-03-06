ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- March 6, 2019

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for March 6, 2019.
- ⚠️ School district warns of n-word business card
- 📹 Man to be arraigned on murder charge in Danielle Stislicki case
- 💊 FDA approves treatment of depression with club drug's cousin
- 👮♀️ Read this week's Crime Report here
- 🎟️ Broadway in Detroit warns of fraudulent 'Hamilton' ticket sellers
- 💰💰💰 Where Michigan natives ranked on 2019 Forbes Billionaires list
Weather: More snow showers
Meteorologist Brandon Roux:
That wind will begin to deliver lake effect snow showers again this afternoon, especially in our North Zone. A frontal passage this evening brings a more widespread shot at snow and that should throw down a coating of snow tonight over SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario.
Find the latest local and national weather news at ClickOnDetroit.com/WeatherCenter.
Local news:
- 👏👏👏 Ann Arbor named second-best city to live in America
- 🥔 Uniquely Detroit: History behind iconic Better Made Potato Chips
- Dearborn Heights man accused of setting Inkster strip mall fire, targeting Middle Eastern people
- Wife of Wayne County Sheriff's sergeant killed in hit-and-run confronts man responsible in court
- WATCH: Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan delivers 2019 State of the City address
Local courts:
- 9 a.m. -- Man to be sentenced in fatal shooting of Detroit police Officer Glenn Doss
- 9 a.m. -- Detroit man to be sentenced in go-kart crash that killed 4-year-old daughter
- 11:30 a.m. -- Man to be arraigned on murder charge in Danielle Stislicki case
WATCH NOW: Oakland County Child Killer docuseries
This "Child Killer" docuseries features angles of the case that have never been explored in such a way.
Here are the five parts to the docuseries:
- Chapter 1: North Fox Island
- Chapter 2: Out in the cold
- Chapter 3: Timmy King
- Chapter 4: The investigation
- Chapter 5: Suspicion
News from across Michigan
- 🌉 New maintenance sensors being tested on Mackinac Bridge
- ⛽💰 Why aren't Michigan's high gas taxes fixing our roads?
National headlines
- LIVE STREAM: DHS Sec. Kirstjen Nielsen testifies in House hearing
- Alabama turns its attention to recovery efforts, funerals
- Michael Cohen returns to Hill on day he was supposed to report to prison
- 💊 FDA approves treatment of depression with club drug's cousin
Sports news
- 🏈 9 possible free agent targets for Detroit Lions in 2019
- 🏈 Detroit Lions NFL Mock Draft roundup: First round predictions
- 🥅🏒 MacKinnon's OT goal gives Avalanche 4-3 win over Red Wings
- Spotlight: Westland John Glenn's Sarah Hayes strikes big in bowling
- Vote for your favorite high school students in Metro Detroit
