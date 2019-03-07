ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- March 7, 2019

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for March 7, 2019.
- R. Kelly accused of sex with 13-year-old in Detroit: What we know
- 🚗💲 Why doesn't Michigan have toll roads?
- 💔 Luke Perry's son posts heartbreaking tribute after father's tragic death
- 🎤🎙️ Watch the trailer for Aretha Franklin's long-lost concert documentary
- 🍿 How to make green popcorn for St. Patrick's Day 🍀
Weather: Weekend outlook
A big snow maker will be passing just to our south overnight into Friday morning, and areas near the Ohio Border may see a little snow early tomorrow.
Local news:
- WATCH LIVE (11 a.m.): Detroit Mayor Duggan presents 2019-20 city budget
- Eastpointe police: Man shot through front door of home on Tuscany Avenue
- Stephen McAfee murder: Woman charged with helping killer to be sentenced
- State troopers chase vehicle at 100 mph on Southfield Freeway
- Oakland County teen starts viral challenge with 2-second long video
Local courts:
- 8:30 a.m. -- A woman accused of helping her friend cover up the murder of 19-year-old Stephen McAfee is scheduled to be sentenced Thursday.
- 1 p.m. -- A preliminary examination is scheduled for two parents charged in the death of their 18-month-old child on Christmas Day.
WATCH NOW: Oakland County Child Killer docuseries
This "Child Killer" docuseries features angles of the case that have never been explored in such a way.
Here are the five parts to the docuseries:
- Chapter 1: North Fox Island
- Chapter 2: Out in the cold
- Chapter 3: Timmy King
- Chapter 4: The investigation
- Chapter 5: Suspicion
News from across Michigan
- Michigan roads: Understanding where money raised by increasing gas taxes would go
- Michigan man faces charge after more than 60 dogs removed
- About $9K in counterfeit bills found at Northern Michigan home
- Michigan man charged with murder after roommate's body found days after stabbing
National headlines
- Chris Watts reveals gruesome details about the day he killed his pregnant wife, daughters
- 'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek announces he has stage 4 pancreatic cancer
- Officers who killed Stephon Clark reveal new details
LOCAL 4 Help Me Hank
Sports news
- 🏀 Surging Detroit Pistons starting to earn fan confidence 📈
- Interview with 'Avenger' monster truck driver Jim Koehler
- 🏀 Recap of Michigan and Michigan State's seasons leading up to Big Ten title matchup
4 Frenzy
- Spotlight: Warren Mott's Donovan Jackson steals the show
- Vote for your favorite high school students in Metro Detroit
