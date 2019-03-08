ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- March 8, 2019

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for March 8, 2019.
- 🗺️ Map shows best, worst, average commute times around Metro Detroit in 2019
- 🏒 Public visitation for Red Wings legend Ted Lindsay is today
- 🚧 Next stage of I-75 construction in Oakland County begins this weekend: What to know
- 'I can't believe I did this,' Jayme Closs' alleged kidnapper writes 📝
Weather: Weekend changes
Saturday is going to be beautiful until dinner time.
Local news:
- Pittsburgh official claims Detroit police assaulted her at hotel
- Woman says driver fired gunshot at her vehicle on I-94 near Merriman Road
- Detroit police officer accused of getting paid, going home instead of doing mandatory training
- Detroit teen's ATV death: Final conference today for ex-state trooper who used Taser
- Woman dramatically rescued after SUV drives into creek in Frenchtown Township
Local courts:
- 9 a.m. -- A final conference hearing will be held for a Michigan State Police trooper who could head to a second trial for charges in connection to a Detroit teen's deadly ATV crash.
- 9 a.m. -- A woman will be sentenced for a hit-and-run crash back in June in Southwest Detroit. Video shows a car run down a woman.
WATCH NOW: Oakland County Child Killer docuseries
This "Child Killer" docuseries features angles of the case that have never been explored in such a way.
Here are the five parts to the docuseries:
- Chapter 1: North Fox Island
- Chapter 2: Out in the cold
- Chapter 3: Timmy King
- Chapter 4: The investigation
- Chapter 5: Suspicion
News from across Michigan
- 🛬 Small plane lands on Michigan highway after engine quits
- Michigan couple arrested for hot tub sex at Kalahari Resorts, fleeing police cruiser
- Michigan jobless rate unchanged at 4.0 percent in January
National headlines
- Trump heads to Alabama amid FEMA questions
- Manafort gets 4 years. Experts note longer sentences for less
Sports news
- Royal Oak theater to premiere Red Wings documentary 'The Russian Five' 🇷🇺 🏒
- From the Vault: Roger Weber interviews Ted Lindsay day before Red Wings' 1997 Stanley Cup win
- Spotlight: Warren Mott's Donovan Jackson steals the show
- Vote for your favorite high school students in Metro Detroit
