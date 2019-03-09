ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- March 9, 2019

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for March 9, 2019.
- Dozens of people without homes after fire rips through Canton Township apartment building
- United States citizens will need a visa to visit Europe starting in 2021
- A week after deadly tornadoes, Alabama braces for severe storms again
Weather: Rain arriving late Saturday after more thawing
The sunshine Saturday morning will not last for long. Heavy downpours are expected to begin in the evening.
- Here is the full forecast:
- Paul Gross: Heavy downpours to hit Metro Detroit Saturday evening and night
Local news:
- Woman who survived being crushed by truck on I-94 describes horrifying incident
- 🚧 Next stage of I-75 construction in Oakland County begins this weekend: What to know
- Mother, 5-year-old boy with brain cancer, face eviction from Detroit home
- Detroit police chief wants charges pressed against Pittsburgh official who says police assaulted her
- Hockey fans pay tribute to former Detroit Red Wings captain Ted Lindsay
- Police stepping up jaywalking enforcement in Detroit, Warren
- 🗺️ Map shows best, worst, average commute times around Metro Detroit in 2019
WATCH NOW: Oakland County Child Killer docuseries
This "Child Killer" docuseries features angles of the case that have never been explored in such a way.
Here are the five parts to the docuseries:
- Chapter 1: North Fox Island
- Chapter 2: Out in the cold
- Chapter 3: Timmy King
- Chapter 4: The investigation
- Chapter 5: Suspicion
News from across Michigan
- Michigan attorney general launches new hate crime unit
- Michigan Consumers Energy and DTE customers could be eligible for $25 credit
- Lawsuit alleges Huron Valley women's prison is filthy, understaffed
- Michigan man sentenced to 35 years in prison in murder of girlfriend's baby
National headlines
- Kansas doctor gets life in prison for selling opioids that led to patient's death
- The 2019 Uber "Lost & Found" Index
- Jussie Smollett indicted on 16 felony counts for allegedly making false reports
- Thousands more could be included in lawsuit over family separations
LOCAL 4 Help Me Hank
Sports news
- Michigan vs. Michigan State basketball: Follow live game score updates here
- Detroit Lions release guard T.J. Lang
- Red Wings GM: Dylan Larkin has strained neck, could play next week
- Hockey fans pay tribute to former Detroit Red Wings captain Ted Lindsay
LOCAL 4 Defenders
4 Frenzy
- Spotlight: Warren Mott's Donovan Jackson steals the show
- Vote for your favorite high school students in Metro Detroit
