ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- May 1, 2019

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for May 1, 2019.
- Video shows flooding throughout Metro Detroit
- Michigan Amber Alert: Police search for missing teen from Kalamazoo County
- Metro Detroit Crime Report -- May 1, 2019
Weather: Flooding, severe risk
More local headlines:
- Family of 13-year-old Detroit girl who gave birth in toilet say they didn't know she was pregnant
- Metro Detroit soldier killed in Syria remembered fondly by family, friends at vigil
- Macomb County judge takes fight against opioid crisis to new battleground after retirement
Local courts:
News from across Michigan
- Another attempt to reform Michigan no fault auto insurance expected soon
- Michigan student says Trump backers recruited him for Buttigieg smear
- Bill to forgive Michigan snow days caught in worker pay dispute
- Michigan gym teacher charged after allegedly videotaping naked teen at tanning parlor
- Former Michigan House candidate gets probation for embezzlement
National and international headlines
- LIVE STREAM: AG William Barr testifies before Senate on Mueller report
- WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange sentenced to 50 weeks for bail-jumping
- Plans in motion for a 4,000-mile bike trail across U.S.
- Judge throws out ex-Penn State president's conviction in Sandusky case
LOCAL 4 Help Me Hank
- Series of massive sinkholes creates major safety concern in Highland Park
- How can you still help people affected by the Flint water crisis?
- Amazon offers garage delivery service to Detroit shoppers
Sports news
- Cardinal Stadium to serve as AFC Ann Arbor's new home base
- USA Gymnastics director of sports medicine fired after one day
- ESPN will no longer regularly print its magazine after September
LOCAL 4 Good Health
- How ABA therapy is helping children with autism
- Doctors urge vaccination as number of measles cases increases across United States
- E. coli outbreak from tainted ground beef expands
- Kids2 rocking sleepers recalled after five infant deaths
all 4 Pets
- Pet insurance: What to watch for
- CBD oil treatment for pets who are in pain: What you need to know
- 'Put Your Pet in a Promo' contest
LOCAL 4 Defenders
- Why did it take 3 months to investigate allegations of sex between students, teachers in Pontiac?
- Man uncovers new details of his brother's unsolved Sterling Heights homicide
- Father of baby born in Macomb County Jail supports lawsuit for defendants who can't afford bail
