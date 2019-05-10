ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- May 10, 2019

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for May 10, 2019.
Whitmer set to veto auto insurance bill
⛔ Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is threatening to veto the bill, saying there are no guarantees costs will go down for drivers.
The governor wants a bi-partisan effort from both the House and the Senate.
"If they are serious about getting this done, then negotiations should commence. If they want to play politics, I've already told you what's going to happen," she said.
❌ Michigan suspends Detroit car dealership
The Michigan Department of State suspended the registration of a used vehicle dealership in Detroit after it failed to provide records last month.
When regulatory staff tried to inspect the lot at records at Angel Motors at 24540 W. 7 Mile Road during business hours April 4, the facility was closed.
Weather forecast: Mother's Day weekend outlook
Mother’s Day is looking more and more wet with mid morning rain moving in and then scattered rain showers through the afternoon.
More local headlines:
- Woman slaps 70-year-old during argument over gas pumps in New Baltimore, police say
- Missing man last seen in Redford Township returns home, police say
- Metro Detroit boy with traumatic brain injury treated to huge 10th birthday surprise
- Thieves steal veteran's motorized bicycle from Eastpointe home
- Items illegally dumped in Detroit lead back to home in Redford
News from across Michigan
- Federal agency to monitor water levels near Nestle well in Michigan
- Michigan Gov. Whitmer signs bills to limit asset forfeiture in drug cases
National and international headlines
- The US-China trade war is escalating. The coming days are crucial
- 25 years later: Nelson Mandela's inauguration still resonates
LOCAL 4 Help Me Hank
- Here's some advice for job-seeking college grads in 2019
- Lucky numbers, locations and tips: Insider secrets from the Michigan Lottery
- FCC warns of 'One Ring' robocall scam: What to know
- Walmart launches first online pet pharmacy
Sports news
- Detroit Tigers get slugger Christin Stewart back as Jordy Mercer hits injured list
- Predicting what the Detroit Tigers starting rotation will look like in two years
- Red Wings sign defenseman Dylan McIlrath to 2-year contract extension
LOCAL 4 Defenders
- Michigan community demanding justice after police officer punches teenager with mental health issues
- Grandmother demands answers after Michigan police officer punches teenager with mental health issues
LOCAL 4 Health
- Here's why mammogram guidelines keep changing
- Anti-vaxxers 'have blood on their hands,' says UK health secretary
- Tyson expands recall of chicken strips
- Metro Detroit police issue warning about mood-altering herb with opioid-like effects
- The meatless burger revolution is just getting started
