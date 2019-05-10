ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- May 10, 2019

A view of the Detroit riverfront and skyline May 10, 2019. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for May 10, 2019.

⛔ Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is threatening to veto the bill, saying there are no guarantees costs will go down for drivers.

The governor wants a bi-partisan effort from both the House and the Senate.

"If they are serious about getting this done, then negotiations should commence. If they want to play politics, I've already told you what's going to happen," she said.

The Michigan Department of State suspended the registration of a used vehicle dealership in Detroit after it failed to provide records last month.

When regulatory staff tried to inspect the lot at records at Angel Motors at 24540 W. 7 Mile Road during business hours April 4, the facility was closed.

Weather forecast: Mother's Day weekend outlook

Mother’s Day is looking more and more wet with mid morning rain moving in and then scattered rain showers through the afternoon.

