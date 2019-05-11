ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- May 11, 2019

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for May 11, 2019.
- Investigators suspect arson in overnight house fires near Detroit, Highland Park border
- 74-year-old man dies in Detroit house fire
- Thousands expected to attend public visitation for judge Damon Keith in Detroit today
28th annual Komen Detroit Race for the Cure May 11 at Comerica Park
The 28th Annual Komen Detroit Race for the Cure will take place today at Comerica Park. The event promotes breast cancer awareness, and has something for everyone.
🍸 Monarch Club, Downtown Detroit's first skyscraper rooftop bar, opens Saturday
Monarch Club in downtown Detroit will open its doors to the public on Saturday. The Monarch Club is Detroit’s first public skyscraper rooftop bar, offering sweeping views of downtown Detroit’s retail and theater and entertainment districts from its front and rear terraces.
Weather forecast: Chilly day ahead
Saturday morning will be cold and partly cloudy.
Find the latest local and national weather news at ClickOnDetroit.com/WeatherCenter.
More local headlines:
- Stretch of I-75 closing in Oakland County for construction this weekend
- Man scares off would-be thieves with BB gun in Detroit's Boston Edison neighborhood
- New lawsuit claims Warren City Council members are violating term limits
- Land Bank homes hit market in Detroit's Osborn neighborhood
- Penthouse atop Book Cadillac in Downtown Detroit hits market at $4.9 million
- Man tells police 2-year-old son wandered away after they fell asleep outside abandoned Detroit home
For more Local News head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local.
News from across Michigan
- Michigan governor signs bill to forgive 4 additional snow days for this school year
- Whitmer to veto Michigan car insurance bill: 'I'm done playing games'
- Mail carrier needs surgery after dog attack in Washington Township, officials say
- Woman slaps 70-year-old during argument over gas pumps in New Baltimore, police say
For more Michigan News head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local/michigan.
National and international headlines
- Most expensive cup of coffee in US: $75
- This is how Mother's Day was born
- Barge collision shuts down Texas shipping channel
- Alleged Colorado gunman joked about school shootings, a former friend says
- Cuba announces rationing of food and hygiene products amid US sanctions
For more National News headlines, head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/national.
LOCAL 4 Help Me Hank
- U.S. Geological Survey to monitor water levels near Nestle water source
- Here's some advice for job-seeking college grads in 2019
For more go to ClickOnDetroit.com/HelpMeHank.
Sports news
- A guide to the 2019 Detroit City FC season
- Imagining 3 dream trades for Detroit Tigers involving Boyd, Castellanos, Greene
For more local and national sports news go to ClickOnDetroit.com/sports.
LOCAL 4 Defenders
- Michigan community demanding justice after police officer punches teenager with mental health issues
- Grandmother demands answers after Michigan police officer punches teenager with mental health issues
LOCAL 4 Health
- University of Michigan teams up with Harvard to host opioid summit in Ypsilanti
- Get healthy and happy with your pets and Priority Health
- Genetically modified virus saves teen's life
- A cardiac nurse started a program to donate used pacemakers
For more go to ClickOnDetroit.com/Health.
LOCAL 4 Travel
More Local News pages:
- Detroit News
- Wayne County News
- Oakland County News
- Metro Detroit Jobs section -- find a job, or post a job
- Missing in Michigan -- missing person reports
- Michigan Roads -- coverage of the state's crumbling roads
- Michigan Marijuana -- coverage of marijuana news and laws in Michigan
Local 4 News show pages:
- Local 4 News Today -- ClickOnDetroit.com/morning
- Local 4 News at 6 -- ClickOnDetroit.com/6p
- Local 4 News at 11 -- ClickOnDetroit.com/11p
For more head to ClickOnDetroit.com/seen-on-4.
Submit a news tip
- Tell us what's happening in your community -- submit a news tip to Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit right here.
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.