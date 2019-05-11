ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- May 11, 2019

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for May 11, 2019.

28th annual Komen Detroit Race for the Cure May 11 at Comerica Park

The 28th Annual Komen Detroit Race for the Cure will take place today at Comerica Park. The event promotes breast cancer awareness, and has something for everyone.

🍸 Monarch Club, Downtown Detroit's first skyscraper rooftop bar, opens Saturday

Monarch Club in downtown Detroit will open its doors to the public on Saturday. The Monarch Club is Detroit’s first public skyscraper rooftop bar, offering sweeping views of downtown Detroit’s retail and theater and entertainment districts from its front and rear terraces.

Weather forecast: Chilly day ahead

Saturday morning will be cold and partly cloudy.

