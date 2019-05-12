ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- May 12, 2019

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for May 12, 2019.
- Body burned beyond recognition in Detroit house fire
- Woman fatally shot in the head at Detroit home overnight
Mother's Day 💐
- Tonight at 11: Kimberly Gill is celebrating her first Mother's Day
- Mother's Day wishes from Local 4's own
- Short on cash, not on love? Win mom over with these ideas -- all inexpensive or free
- This is how Mother's Day was born
- The woman who invented Mother's Day came to hate it
Mother's Day forecast: Chilly and wet day ahead
Sunday is the perfect day for indoor activities with rain in the forecast.
More local headlines:
- 2 injured in small plane crash outside Ann Arbor
- Stretch of I-75 closing in Oakland County for construction this weekend
- Man loses control of SUV, strikes pedestrian, crashes into Bloomfield Township Costco
- Drivers at Flat Rock Speedway help family of slain woman try to find killer
News from across Michigan
- Former NFL player settles lawsuit against Michigan State University
- Michigan governor signs bill to forgive 4 additional snow days for this school year
National and international headlines
- California teacher battling cancer must pay for own substitute
- Blood evidence led to arrest in missing Houston girl's case, police say
- Teens accused in plot to lure men in on Tinder and then rob them at gunpoint
- China's negotiator says Trump must remove extra tariffs to reach deal
- 91% of people on Scientology cruise ship immune from measles and 'free to move'
LOCAL 4 Help Me Hank
- U.S. Geological Survey to monitor water levels near Nestle water source
- Here's some advice for job-seeking college grads in 2019
Sports news
- Red Wings 2018 draft picks progress report
- A guide to the 2019 Detroit City FC season
- Twins take advantage of Tigers pitching, split DH in 8-3 win
LOCAL 4 Defenders
- Michigan community demanding justice after police officer punches teenager with mental health issues
- Grandmother demands answers after Michigan police officer punches teenager with mental health issues
LOCAL 4 Health
- Helium shortage could affect doctors, jobs
- Alyssa Milano is calling for a sex strike to protest strict abortion laws
- Genome scientist and wife's lives drastically changed by son's illness
- Genetically modified virus saves teen's life
LOCAL 4 Opinion
