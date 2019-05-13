ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- May 13, 2019

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for May 13, 2019.
🍔 Burger Bracket is launched
To help solve the great burger debate, we've launched the Burger Bracket. A 32-team (restaurant) tournament to find the best burger in Metro Detroit. We'll move through the rounds, just like March Madness (but burger madness), with the champion being announced on May 28, National Hamburger Day.
📹 WATCH LIVE: Funeral service for Judge Damon J. Keith in Detroit
The funeral for Judge Damon J. Keith will be held Monday morning in Detroit.
Keith, a grandson of slaves and figure in the civil rights movement who as a federal judge was sued by President Richard Nixon over a ruling against warrantless wiretaps, died on April 28. He was 96.
⚖️ Mark Bessner sentencing
A jury found former Michigan State Police Trooper Mark Bessner guilty April 17 of a lesser charge of involuntary manslaughter in connection with the death of Detroit teen Damon Grimes.
Grimes, 15, was killed when his ATV crashed into the back of a parked vehicle Aug. 26, 2017 on Detroit's east side.
Watch the sentencing live here Monday morning.
Weather forecast: Cool Monday
We will not warm up much due to a lack of sunshine and even a little spit and drizzle hanging on into the early afternoon.
We should see the skies begin to slowly part after 3 or 4 p.m.
More local headlines:
- Police investigating suspicious man who tried to enter Canton mosque wearing Muslim woman's attire
- New lawsuit claims Warren City Council members are violating term limits
- 24-year-old woman killed outside Detroit home Sunday morning
- Body found in Detroit River near Wyandotte
- Medical records found dumped in Southfield
- Eastbound Michigan Avenue floods at Wayne Road
- Man loses control of SUV, strikes pedestrian, crashes into Bloomfield Township Costco
News from across Michigan
- Visitors can reserve campsites at Indiana Dunes National Park starting Wednesday
- Police release names of 2 women beaten to death in Michigan
- Iraq veteran from Michigan releases music to process combat memories
National and international headlines
- Suspect faces more charges over missing Houston girl
- Actress Felicity Huffman expected to plead guilty Monday
- Global markets stutter as trade war fears persist
LOCAL 4 Help Me Hank
- Here's some advice for job-seeking college grads in 2019
- Lucky numbers, locations and tips: Insider secrets from the Michigan Lottery
- FCC warns of 'One Ring' robocall scam: What to know
- Walmart launches first online pet pharmacy
Sports news
LOCAL 4 Defenders
- Michigan community demanding justice after police officer punches teenager with mental health issues
- Grandmother demands answers after Michigan police officer punches teenager with mental health issues
LOCAL 4 Health
- Here's why mammogram guidelines keep changing
- Anti-vaxxers 'have blood on their hands,' says UK health secretary
- Tyson expands recall of chicken strips
- Metro Detroit police issue warning about mood-altering herb with opioid-like effects
- The meatless burger revolution is just getting started
all 4 Pets
