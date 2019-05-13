ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- May 13, 2019

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for May 13, 2019.

To help solve the great burger debate, we've launched the Burger Bracket. A 32-team (restaurant) tournament to find the best burger in Metro Detroit. We'll move through the rounds, just like March Madness (but burger madness), with the champion being announced on May 28, National Hamburger Day.

Check it out and vote here.

The funeral for Judge Damon J. Keith will be held Monday morning in Detroit.

Keith, a grandson of slaves and figure in the civil rights movement who as a federal judge was sued by President Richard Nixon over a ruling against warrantless wiretaps, died on April 28. He was 96.

Watch it live here.

A jury found former Michigan State Police Trooper Mark Bessner guilty April 17 of a lesser charge of involuntary manslaughter in connection with the death of Detroit teen Damon Grimes.

Grimes, 15, was killed when his ATV crashed into the back of a parked vehicle Aug. 26, 2017 on Detroit's east side.

Watch the sentencing live here Monday morning.

Weather forecast: Cool Monday

We will not warm up much due to a lack of sunshine and even a little spit and drizzle hanging on into the early afternoon.

We should see the skies begin to slowly part after 3 or 4 p.m.

See the full forecast here.

Find the latest local and national weather news at ClickOnDetroit.com/WeatherCenter.

