ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- May 16, 2019

Maybe you just want to kill them and no one is going to convince otherwise, and, well OK then. But there is a "good" reason not to kill these bugs the next time you see one of them scurry across your bedroom floor ... right into your bed. OK, enough.

Anyway, here's what you should know about the house centipede (Scutigera coleoptrata).

A list of the most dangerous intersections in Michigan has been released, and the most dangerous was in Oakland County.

The intersection of Telegraph and 12 Mile roads in Southfield moved from the third spot in 2017 to the most dangerous intersection in 2018. There were 145 reported crashes and 24 injuries last year.

The survey found that more than half of Americans reported using a swimming pool as a substitute for showering or using the pool to rinse off after exercise or yardwork.

And it gets worse -- seriously, it does.

Do you know the proper way to remove an embedded tick? Local 4's Paula Tutman shows us the best way to remove an embedded tick safely.

Weather forecast: Watch the skies later

Local 4 Meteorlogist Brand Roux says we need to watch the skies very closely later today as the Storm Prediction Center has placed SE Lower Michigan in a Marginal to Slight Risk for Severe Weather later today.

