ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- May 16, 2019

🐛 Why you shouldn't kill house centipedes
Maybe you just want to kill them and no one is going to convince otherwise, and, well OK then. But there is a "good" reason not to kill these bugs the next time you see one of them scurry across your bedroom floor ... right into your bed. OK, enough.
Anyway, here's what you should know about the house centipede (Scutigera coleoptrata).
🚗💥 Dangerous intersections
A list of the most dangerous intersections in Michigan has been released, and the most dangerous was in Oakland County.
The intersection of Telegraph and 12 Mile roads in Southfield moved from the third spot in 2017 to the most dangerous intersection in 2018. There were 145 reported crashes and 24 injuries last year.
🏊 Nasty pool survey
The survey found that more than half of Americans reported using a swimming pool as a substitute for showering or using the pool to rinse off after exercise or yardwork.
And it gets worse -- seriously, it does.
Read at your own risk here, it may ruin your summer.
Removing ticks
Do you know the proper way to remove an embedded tick? Local 4's Paula Tutman shows us the best way to remove an embedded tick safely.
Weather forecast: Watch the skies later
Local 4 Meteorlogist Brand Roux says we need to watch the skies very closely later today as the Storm Prediction Center has placed SE Lower Michigan in a Marginal to Slight Risk for Severe Weather later today.
More local headlines:
- Someone caused $10,000 worth of damage at Canfield Ice Arena in Dearborn Heights
- Man dies when he crashes while driving self to hospital after being shot in Detroit
- Uninvited family of raccoons moves into woman's home on Detroit's east side
- Detroit police issue warning after group of ATVs, minibikes zoom through rush hour traffic
- Missing 14-year-old girl didn't return home from school in Ann Arbor area, police say
- Man with 'rare form of extreme dementia' missing in Shelby Township
🍔 Burger Bracket
Round is underway. We had some crazy big upsets in Round 1.
News from across Michigan
- New age progression photos show what missing Skelton brothers may look like in 2019
- Authorities identify 2 men in plane missing over Lake Michigan
- South Carolina deputies arrest fugitive wanted in Michigan on charge involving assault of child
- Genesee County advocating for new state psychiatric hospital
National and international headlines
- China formally arrests two Canadians on national security grounds
- Colorado teen who tried to stop school shooter honored with Jeeps
- Firefighter killed, officer injured responding to a medical call in Wisconsin
LOCAL 4 Help Me Hank
- How to score the best deal on a hotel
- BBB: Scammers target consumers with counterfeit products online
- New measures could help thwart scam calls for robocall-plagued US
Sports news
- 🏎️ PHOTOS: 2019 Indianapolis 500
- 🏎️ Practice begins at Indianapolis Motor Speedway
- 🏇 Owners of Maximum Security file lawsuit to overturn disqualification
LOCAL 4 Defenders
LOCAL 4 Health
- 🏊 That's nasty! Survey uncovers disgusting facts about what adults do in swimming pools
- WATCH: Scientist demonstrates proper way to remove an embedded tick
all 4 Pets
