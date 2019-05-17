ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- May 17, 2019

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for May 17, 2019.
🚗 Latest on battle to fix Michigan auto insurance
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Thursday that she was open to letting drivers forgo mandatory, unlimited medical benefits covered by their auto insurance premiums, but only if they were still required to buy some level of coverage.
🙀 Internet mourns death of Grumpy Cat
Grumpy Cat, arguably the internet's most popular cat and one of its first viral memes, has died aged 7.
The furry sensation's family announced her death on Twitter on Friday.
"We are unimaginably heartbroken to announce the loss of our beloved Grumpy Cat," Tabatha Bundesen, Grumpy Cat's owner, said.
Local 4 Defenders take rare journey inside Oakland County Medical Examiner's Office
The Local 4 Defenders took a rare journey inside the Oakland County Medical Examiner's Office to see what they see.
On the day Local 4 visited, two men were brought into an autopsy room -- one in his 30s and another in his 40s. They both died of drug overdoses.
Removing ticks
Do you know the proper way to remove an embedded tick? Local 4's Paula Tutman shows us the best way to remove an embedded tick safely.
Weather forecast: Warm weekend with storm chances
We are waking up to mostly cloudy skies, a little bit of fading drizzle in spots, and temps in the 50s to low 60s. Those numbers won’t warm up a ton today, but we do have a very warm weekend ahead.
Most of today stays only partly sunny with dry conditions and highs in the mid to upper 60s and a few low 70s. The winds are on the lighter side NNW 5-12 mph, and shower chances return late tonight or overnight.
Find the latest local and national weather news at ClickOnDetroit.com/WeatherCenter.
More local headlines:
- Inkster homeowner on rose bush thief: 'They ask what drugs she's on, because who steals plants?'
- VIDEO: Detroit police seek person of interest after woman found dead in dumpster on city's east side
- Wheel of Fortune's Wheelmobile is in Detroit searching for contestants
- Macomb County couple sentenced for keeping woman in shed, selling her for sex
- Detroit men charged in string of carjackings, armed robberies on city's west side
- Group of ATVs slow Detroit Fire Department response to fire
For more Local News head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local.
🍔 Burger Bracket
Round is underway. We had some crazy big upsets in Round 1.
News from across Michigan
- Michigan house centipedes: Why you shouldn't kill them
- Man dies in western Michigan corn silo accident
- Gov. Whitmer spotlights crumbling bridge in Dearborn to push for more road funding
- Mothers struggling with addiction find safe haven at Michigan rehabilitation center
For more Michigan News head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local/michigan.
National and international headlines
- For Southern GOPers, Trump tariffs make for awkward politics
- F-16 crashes into commercial building
- 414 million pieces of plastic found on remote Australian islands: Study
For more National News headlines, head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/national.
LOCAL 4 Help Me Hank
- How to score the best deal on a hotel
- BBB: Scammers target consumers with counterfeit products online
- New measures could help thwart scam calls for robocall-plagued US
For more go to ClickOnDetroit.com/HelpMeHank.
Sports news
- WWE star Ashley Massaro dies at age 39
- No top Kentucky Derby finishers will race in Preakness
- Tiger Woods struggles as Brooks Koepka coasts in US PGA
For more local and national sports news go to ClickOnDetroit.com/sports.
