ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- May 17, 2019

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for May 17, 2019.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Thursday that she was open to letting drivers forgo mandatory, unlimited medical benefits covered by their auto insurance premiums, but only if they were still required to buy some level of coverage.

Grumpy Cat, arguably the internet's most popular cat and one of its first viral memes, has died aged 7.

The furry sensation's family announced her death on Twitter on Friday.

"We are unimaginably heartbroken to announce the loss of our beloved Grumpy Cat," Tabatha Bundesen, Grumpy Cat's owner, said.

The Local 4 Defenders took a rare journey inside the Oakland County Medical Examiner's Office to see what they see.

On the day Local 4 visited, two men were brought into an autopsy room -- one in his 30s and another in his 40s. They both died of drug overdoses.

Do you know the proper way to remove an embedded tick? Local 4's Paula Tutman shows us the best way to remove an embedded tick safely.

Weather forecast: Warm weekend with storm chances

We are waking up to mostly cloudy skies, a little bit of fading drizzle in spots, and temps in the 50s to low 60s. Those numbers won’t warm up a ton today, but we do have a very warm weekend ahead.

Most of today stays only partly sunny with dry conditions and highs in the mid to upper 60s and a few low 70s. The winds are on the lighter side NNW 5-12 mph, and shower chances return late tonight or overnight.

