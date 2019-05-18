ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- May 18, 2019

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for May 18, 2019.
- 🏀 Charity basketball game between Local 4, Fox 2 set for this weekend
- 🚧 Metro Detroit weekend construction list
- ☕ Health Minute: Sugary drinks linked to early death
Weather forecast: Wet Saturday morning, then sunny and warm
Saturday morning will start off wet, then sunny and warm conditions arrive afterward.
- Read the full forecast here.
- Paul Gross: Metro Detroit warm front underway after morning rain showers
- Dangerous Metro Detroit shoreline flooding 'like a hurricane that happens in a two-month time frame'
Find the latest local and national weather news at ClickOnDetroit.com/WeatherCenter.
More local headlines:
- Candlelight vigil to mourn closure of Dearborn Kroger takes place today
- Archdiocese of Detroit: Abuse claim against dead priest deemed credible
- FBI executes massive drug raid targeting deadly fentanyl, heroin on streets of Pontiac
- Trash contractors removing storm damaged debris Saturday in Allen Park
- Wheel of Fortune's Wheelmobile is in Detroit searching for contestants
- Numerous traps found at popular Troy park after dog gets caught in leg trap
- 35 arrested in Warren human trafficking sting
- Air Force veteran receives heartfelt gift after motorized bicycle was stolen from Eastpointe home
For more Local News head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local.
🍔 Burger Bracket
Round 2 is underway. We had some crazy big upsets in Round 1.
News from across Michigan
- Man exonerated after 45 years will get $1.5M from Michigan
- Right to Life of Michigan center in Wayne County vandalized
- Michigan mom threatens son's ex on Facebook while he's jailed for assaulting her
- Auto insurance battle: Michigan governor open to drivers forgoing unlimited benefit
For more Michigan News head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local/michigan.
National and international headlines
- Severe weather outbreak could affect millions this weekend
- Former intel analyst pleads not guilty to leaking secret documents
- Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West reveal name of their new baby
- Trump admin is denying citizenship to some children of same-sex couples
- Chicago pregnant teen distracted with photos before slain
- Austria's vice-chancellor resigns over alleged corruption video
For more National News headlines, head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/national.
LOCAL 4 Help Me Hank
- How to score the best deal on a hotel
- BBB: Scammers target consumers with counterfeit products online
- New measures could help thwart scam calls for robocall-plagued US
For more go to ClickOnDetroit.com/HelpMeHank.
Sports news
- Detroit Tigers pitcher Matt Boyd, wife Ashley, on mission to rescue children
- Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix providing Belle Isle day passes for May 31-June 2
For more local and national sports news go to ClickOnDetroit.com/sports.
LOCAL 4 Defenders
For more go to ClickOnDetroit.com/Defenders.
LOCAL 4 Health
For more go to ClickOnDetroit.com/Health.
all 4 Pets
- Two new stores are opening that have fun things for you and your pets!
- Auburn Hills company gives free litter boxes for those that adopt cats at Detroit Zoo pet event
For more go to ClickOnDetroit.com/pets.
More Local News pages:
- Detroit News
- Wayne County News
- Oakland County News
- Metro Detroit Jobs section -- find a job, or post a job
- Missing in Michigan -- missing person reports
- Michigan Roads -- coverage of the state's crumbling roads
- Michigan Marijuana -- coverage of marijuana news and laws in Michigan
Local 4 News show pages:
- Local 4 News Today -- ClickOnDetroit.com/morning
- Local 4 News at 6 -- ClickOnDetroit.com/6p
- Local 4 News at 11 -- ClickOnDetroit.com/11p
For more head to ClickOnDetroit.com/seen-on-4.
Submit a news tip
- Tell us what's happening in your community -- submit a news tip to Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit right here.
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.