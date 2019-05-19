ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- May 19, 2019

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for May 19, 2019.
- Man taken into custody after shooting Detroit police officer, breaking into home
- Wheel of Fortune's Wheelmobile is coming to Detroit Sunday, May 19
- Paul Gross: Sunday storms could impact Detroit Tigers game
Weather forecast: Slight risk of severe storms Sunday
It will feel and look like summer today. We'll experience some humidity, warm weather and possibly thunderstorms.
More local headlines:
- Metro Detroit weekend construction list
- Allen Park Middle School keeps memory alive of 2 teachers, coaches who died unexpectedly
- 'Career criminal' arrested in connection with woman's body found in dumpster on Detroit's east side
- 9-year-old shot in neck at Superior Township apartment complex, police say
News from across Michigan
- GOP Rep. Amash becomes first Republican to call for Trump's impeachment
- St. Clair County man killed while helping friend who ran out of gas
- Michigan teen stabbed; two taken into police custody
National headlines
- 50 million under threat of severe weather as hail, rain and tornadoes move East
- Artist plans to burn temple he built to help Parkland students heal
- Slain pregnant woman in Chicago will be laid to rest next week
- How to score the best deal on a hotel
- BBB: Scammers target consumers with counterfeit products online
- New measures could help thwart scam calls for robocall-plagued US
Sports news
- Watch: Charity basketball game between Local 4, Fox 2
- Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix providing Belle Isle day passes for May 31-June 2
- A's make it 15 straight over Tigers with 4-1 victory
- Anthony Mantha is leading goal scorer at Worlds right now with 7
- ☕ Health Minute: Sugary drinks linked to early death
- LED lights damage eyes, disturb sleep
- Abortion bans spark backlash
