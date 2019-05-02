ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- May 2, 2019

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for May 2, 2019.

Traffic: Metro Detroit freeways to avoid due to flooding

Metro Detroit flooding: What to know

The video above shows the Southfield Freeway (M-39) flooded at Outer Drive. The water was about 12 feet deep at its highest point.

Weather: Flood watch tonight

Recent rains of up to 3 inches or more has our ground super saturated, and there’s another inch or more of rain possible later Thursday and especially Thursday night.

Find the latest local and national weather news at ClickOnDetroit.com/WeatherCenter.

More local headlines:

For more Local News head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local.

News from across Michigan

For more Michigan News head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local/michigan.

National and international headlines

For more National News headlines, head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/national.

LOCAL 4 Help Me Hank

For more go to ClickOnDetroit.com/HelpMeHank.

Sports news

For more local and national sports news go to ClickOnDetroit.com/sports.

LOCAL 4 Good Health

For more go to ClickOnDetroit.com/Health.

all 4 Pets

For more go to ClickOnDetroit.com/pets.

LOCAL 4 Defenders

More Local News pages:

Local 4 News show pages:

For more head to ClickOnDetroit.com/seen-on-4.

Submit a news tip

Tell us what's happening in your community -- submit a news tip to Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit right here.

Tweets by Local4News

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.