ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- May 2, 2019

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for May 2, 2019.
- Traffic: Metro Detroit freeways to avoid due to flooding
- Metro Detroit flooding: What to know
- The video above shows the Southfield Freeway (M-39) flooded at Outer Drive. The water was about 12 feet deep at its highest point.
Why isn’t the water draining? There is nowhere for it to go, and is coming back out! pic.twitter.com/uVVW1ccZGo— MDOT - Metro Detroit (@MDOT_MetroDet) May 2, 2019
Weather: Flood watch tonight
Recent rains of up to 3 inches or more has our ground super saturated, and there’s another inch or more of rain possible later Thursday and especially Thursday night.
Find the latest local and national weather news at ClickOnDetroit.com/WeatherCenter.
More local headlines:
- Woman killed by fiance in attempted murder-suicide inside Detroit home, police say
- 16-year-old Detroit boy facing charges after 13-year-old girl gives birth in toilet
- WATCH: Man fights off attempted carjackers who held gun to his head
- Detroit police looking for missing 13-year-old girl who left home without permission
For more Local News head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local.
News from across Michigan
- Grand Rapids native, astronaut shares photo of Michigan from space
- Grants available to battle invasive plants in Michigan lakes
- Gov. Whitmer orders study of Michigan auto insurers' use of non-driving factors
- Michigan officials: Avoid touching toxic foam on waterways
For more Michigan News head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local/michigan.
National and international headlines
- Would-be subway bomber 'provided critical intelligence' on al Qaeda, filing reveals
- UNC Charlotte grieves for victims of mass shooting
- Julian Assange starts extradition fight from UK prison
For more National News headlines, head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/national.
LOCAL 4 Help Me Hank
- Help Me Hank: Putting eco-friendly products to the test
- Series of massive sinkholes creates major safety concern in Highland Park
- How can you still help people affected by the Flint water crisis?
- Amazon offers garage delivery service to Detroit shoppers
For more go to ClickOnDetroit.com/HelpMeHank.
Sports news
- Kentucky Derby favorite Omaha Beach scratched from Saturday's race
- Is rookie Spencer Turnbull second-best pitcher in Detroit Tigers' starting rotation?
- Is Pavel Datsyuk returning to Red Wings a real possibility?
For more local and national sports news go to ClickOnDetroit.com/sports.
LOCAL 4 Good Health
- How ABA therapy is helping children with autism
- Doctors urge vaccination as number of measles cases increases across United States
- E. coli outbreak from tainted ground beef expands
- Kids2 rocking sleepers recalled after five infant deaths
For more go to ClickOnDetroit.com/Health.
all 4 Pets
- Pet insurance: What to watch for
- CBD oil treatment for pets who are in pain: What you need to know
- 'Put Your Pet in a Promo' contest
For more go to ClickOnDetroit.com/pets.
LOCAL 4 Defenders
- Why did it take 3 months to investigate allegations of sex between students, teachers in Pontiac?
- Man uncovers new details of his brother's unsolved Sterling Heights homicide
- Father of baby born in Macomb County Jail supports lawsuit for defendants who can't afford bail
More Local News pages:
- Detroit News
- Wayne County News
- Oakland County News
- Metro Detroit Jobs section -- find a job, or post a job
- Missing in Michigan -- missing person reports
- Michigan Roads -- coverage of the state's crumbling roads
- Michigan Marijuana -- coverage of marijuana news and laws in Michigan
Local 4 News show pages:
- Local 4 News Today -- ClickOnDetroit.com/morning
- Local 4 News at 6 -- ClickOnDetroit.com/6p
- Local 4 News at 11 -- ClickOnDetroit.com/11p
For more head to ClickOnDetroit.com/seen-on-4.
Submit a news tip
- Tell us what's happening in your community -- submit a news tip to Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit right here.
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.