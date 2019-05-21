ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- May 21, 2019

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for May 21, 2019.

This week marks 10 years since Nevaeh Buchanan was last seen playing outside an apartment complex in Monroe, Mich.

An Amber Alert was issued for the 5-year-old on May 24, 2009 -- but her body was found just days later on June 4, buried near the River Raisin. She was encased in concrete.

A Metro Detroit family's adopted son, who has threatened to kill them, is currently in a psychiatric treatment hospital.

Now, the family says the state of Michigan is threatening to charge them with neglect if they don't take their 16-year-old adopted son, Alex, home. The family is terrified and they have filed a lawsuit.

Michigan native Jeff Daniels said Monday that if President Trump wins again in 2020, it'll be the "end of democracy."

Daniels, who is currently performing on Broadway as Atticus Finch in the Aaron Sorkin's adaptation of "To Kill a Mockingbird," appeared on MSNBC on Monday.

Mt. Clemens became one of America’s top tourist destinations, a playground for the rich and famous who traveled from New York, Chicago, Paris and London to lavish in the restorative power of the Mt. Clemens salt baths.

And then there were eight: The third round of the Local 4 Burger Bracket is live and voting will be open until Wednesday. Vote here.

Temps should warm quickly through the morning and grab the shades as you head out. We expect mostly sunny skies through lunch and then only partly sunny through the afternoon, so we hit the low 60s early and hold steady for the rest of the day.

Holiday weekend lookahead: Summer-like weather on the way in Metro Detroit

More local headlines:

News from across Michigan

National headlines

LOCAL 4 Help Me Hank

Sports news

LOCAL 4 Defenders

LOCAL 4 Health

all 4 Pets

