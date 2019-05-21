ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- May 21, 2019

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for May 21, 2019.
10 years later, murder of Monroe County girl remains unsolved
This week marks 10 years since Nevaeh Buchanan was last seen playing outside an apartment complex in Monroe, Mich.
An Amber Alert was issued for the 5-year-old on May 24, 2009 -- but her body was found just days later on June 4, buried near the River Raisin. She was encased in concrete.
Metro Detroit family battles to keep adopted son with violent history in psychiatric hospital
A Metro Detroit family's adopted son, who has threatened to kill them, is currently in a psychiatric treatment hospital.
Now, the family says the state of Michigan is threatening to charge them with neglect if they don't take their 16-year-old adopted son, Alex, home. The family is terrified and they have filed a lawsuit.
Jeff Daniels says it's the 'end of democracy' if Trump wins second term
Michigan native Jeff Daniels said Monday that if President Trump wins again in 2020, it'll be the "end of democracy."
Daniels, who is currently performing on Broadway as Atticus Finch in the Aaron Sorkin's adaptation of "To Kill a Mockingbird," appeared on MSNBC on Monday.
How Mt. Clemens became one of America's top tourist destinations in late 1800s
Mt. Clemens became one of America’s top tourist destinations, a playground for the rich and famous who traveled from New York, Chicago, Paris and London to lavish in the restorative power of the Mt. Clemens salt baths.
🍔 Burger Bracket 2019: Round 3 voting now open
And then there were eight: The third round of the Local 4 Burger Bracket is live and voting will be open until Wednesday. Vote here.
Weather: Warming up as rain chances return
Temps should warm quickly through the morning and grab the shades as you head out. We expect mostly sunny skies through lunch and then only partly sunny through the afternoon, so we hit the low 60s early and hold steady for the rest of the day.
Holiday weekend lookahead: Summer-like weather on the way in Metro Detroit
- 3 handwritten wills found in Aretha Franklin's home
- Washtenaw County Sheriff's deputy says drugged driving is on the rise
- 178 cats removed from West Bloomfield Township home
- Dan Gilbert launches ballot drive aimed at cutting Michigan auto insurance premiums
- Clawson residents frustrated with traffic from I-75 construction detour
- Warren woman accused of using $800 in fake money to buy painting in Oakland County
- Pontiac woman accused of third drunken driving violation, police say
- Teens reject confirmation in protest of church's anti-LGBT stance
- Supreme Court maintains ban on corporate money for candidates
- Ohio middle school students accused of putting bodily fluids in teachers' food
- Louisiana 'heartbeat bill' makes its way through legislature
- After tornadoes rip through 4 states, millions now under flood threat
- How to score the best deal on a hotel
- BBB: Scammers target consumers with counterfeit products online
- New measures could help thwart scam calls for robocall-plagued US
- US kids aren't eating enough seafood, study says; here's how to add more
- Outdoor walking meetings boost your mental and physical health
