ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- May 22, 2019

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for May 22, 2019.

Help Me Hank talked to a police officer and a judge to find out the best ways to handle a traffic stop and traffic court in Michigan.

A new report finds Michigan's rural roads and bridges are in need of serious repairs.

The report finds that 16 percent of Michigan’s rural roads are rated in poor condition – the 19th highest rate in the nation - and 18 percent are rated in mediocre condition.

And then there were FOUR: The fourth round of the Local 4 Burger Bracket is live and voting will be open until Friday. Vote here.

With May being Mental Health Awareness Month, Local 4 is dedicating special coverage in all newscasts Wednesday to this important topic.

If you plan on shooting off fireworks this Memorial Day weekend, there's some changes to Michigan's firework laws that you need to know about.

Metro Detroit temps are in the mid 40s to low 50s under mostly cloudy skies as you head out and those rain showers will hold off until about 8am give or take an hour. Morning rain and thundershowers will bring scattered downpours too and this will not be an all day deal.

Also: Weather Radio Campaign Day is more important than ever

More local headlines:

News from across Michigan

National headlines

LOCAL 4 Help Me Hank

Sports news

LOCAL 4 Defenders

LOCAL 4 Health

all 4 Pets

More Local News pages:

Local 4 News show pages:

