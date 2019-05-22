ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- May 22, 2019

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for May 22, 2019.
Dos and don'ts of getting pulled over in Michigan, best ways to fight a traffic ticket
Help Me Hank talked to a police officer and a judge to find out the best ways to handle a traffic stop and traffic court in Michigan.
Report finds Michigan's rural roads, bridges have 'significant deficiencies'
A new report finds Michigan's rural roads and bridges are in need of serious repairs.
The report finds that 16 percent of Michigan’s rural roads are rated in poor condition – the 19th highest rate in the nation - and 18 percent are rated in mediocre condition.
🍔 Burger Bracket 2019: Vote in Round 4 for best burger in Metro Detroit
And then there were FOUR: The fourth round of the Local 4 Burger Bracket is live and voting will be open until Friday. Vote here.
Metro Detroit mental health resource guide: When, where and how to find help
With May being Mental Health Awareness Month, Local 4 is dedicating special coverage in all newscasts Wednesday to this important topic.
New Michigan fireworks laws: What you need to know this Memorial Day weekend
If you plan on shooting off fireworks this Memorial Day weekend, there's some changes to Michigan's firework laws that you need to know about.
Weather: Rain through lunch hour, warm up arrives
Metro Detroit temps are in the mid 40s to low 50s under mostly cloudy skies as you head out and those rain showers will hold off until about 8am give or take an hour. Morning rain and thundershowers will bring scattered downpours too and this will not be an all day deal.
Also: Weather Radio Campaign Day is more important than ever
More local headlines:
- Detroit police surveillance leads to seizure of ATVs, minibikes on city's east side
- Driver ejected from vehicle after hitting tree in Grosse Ile
- Authorities: Don't give DNA to people who come to your house asking for it
- Lions QB Matthew Stafford talks about wife's brain surgery: 'It changes your perspective'
- Could Aretha Franklin's newly discovered, handwritten wills hold up in court?
News from across Michigan
- Michigan Lottery: $1M Mega Millions prize remains unclaimed 8 months after drawing
- Abortion rights activists rally across Michigan in wake of Alabama abortion ban
- Authorities: Man dies after tractor flips in west Michigan
- 7 people accused of making false claims to fund created for Larry Nassar survivors
National headlines
- House Judiciary reviews bills to protect Dreamers, TPS recipients
- Deadly storm brings hail, flooding and 132 reports of tornadoes
- New York bill: State can prosecute people pardoned by President
- Here are all the states pushing to restrict access to abortion
LOCAL 4 Help Me Hank
- Map shows average credit score in every state in 2018
Sports news
- NBA Mock Draft: Possible Detroit Pistons targets in first round
- Michigan Sports Hall of Fame announces 2019 inductees
- NFL owners consider proposal tweaking pass interference reviews
LOCAL 4 Defenders
LOCAL 4 Health
- US kids aren't eating enough seafood, study says; here's how to add more
- Outdoor walking meetings boost your mental and physical health
all 4 Pets
