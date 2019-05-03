News

ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- May 3, 2019

By Dave Bartkowiak Jr.

A rain-veiled view of the Detroit riverfront and skyline on May 3, 2019. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for May 3, 2019.

Coverage of flooding in Metro Detroit:

More Headlines

For more head to ClickOnDetroit.com/HelpMeHank.

 Weather forecast: Light rain Friday 

But what about the weekend? See the full forecast here.

Find the latest local and national weather news at ClickOnDetroit.com/WeatherCenter.

More local headlines:

For more Local News head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local.

News from across Michigan

For more Michigan News head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local/michigan.

National and international headlines

For more National News headlines, head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/national.

 LOCAL   4    Help Me Hank

For more go to ClickOnDetroit.com/HelpMeHank.

Sports news

For more local and national sports news go to ClickOnDetroit.com/sports.

 LOCAL   4   Good Health

For more go to ClickOnDetroit.com/Health.

all  4  Pets

For more go to ClickOnDetroit.com/pets.

 LOCAL   4   Defenders

More Local News pages: 

Local 4 News show pages: 

For more head to ClickOnDetroit.com/seen-on-4.

Submit a news tip

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.