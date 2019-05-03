ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- May 3, 2019

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for May 3, 2019.
- Tick season in Michigan: How to stay safe as lyme disease risk spreads east
- 13 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit
- Detroit Vineyards Grand Opening: Detroit Vineyards to open first winery in old Stroh's Ice Cream facility on Friday. Detroit Vineyards renovated the over 12,000 sq ft historic Stroh's ice cream factory at 1000 Gratiot Avenue, with a grand opening planned for May 3.
- View more things to do this weekend here.
Coverage of flooding in Metro Detroit:
- Whitmer declares state of emergency in Wayne County due to flooding
- St. Clair Shores issues emergency declaration for flooding
- Dearborn Heights neighbors working to clean up after devastating flood
- Metro Detroit residents hope insurance helps cover costs of flood damage
- Beware of scammers, fake contractors during flood cleanup around Metro Detroit
- Will insurance help cover damage from this week's flooding in Metro Detroit?
- Flooding takes toll on Allen Park families: 'Everything needs to be thrown away'
For more head to ClickOnDetroit.com/HelpMeHank.
Weather forecast: Light rain Friday
But what about the weekend? See the full forecast here.
Find the latest local and national weather news at ClickOnDetroit.com/WeatherCenter.
More local headlines:
- Thieves pull open front door at Sterling Heights pharmacy
- Detroit middle school student suffers broken nose, fractured eye after classroom attack over pencil
- Ex-Macomb County Clerk Karen Spranger taken into custody after being charged with larceny
- Rate increase approved: DTE Electric customers will see hike in monthly bill
For more Local News head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local.
News from across Michigan
- Michigan admits to errors in state prison death counts
- Medical marijuana now available to Michigan patients on same day as approval
- Lyme disease in Michigan: Interactive map shows where infected ticks were found in 2018
- Michigan's 5 most common ticks to watch out for
For more Michigan News head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local/michigan.
National and international headlines
- Cell phone video led to father's confession in killing of 5-year-old, police say
- Judge signs off on agreement over evidence in admissions scandal
- US, China face military standoff in Djibouti
- Trump says McGahn should not testify before Congress
- EPA says glyphosate, main ingredient in Roundup, doesn't cause cancer
-
For more National News headlines, head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/national.
LOCAL 4 Help Me Hank
For more go to ClickOnDetroit.com/HelpMeHank.
Sports news
- Hockey loses a cherished all-time great: Remembering former Detroit Red Wings player Red Kelly
- Spotlight: Brother Rice's Joe Shaya takes it to the finish line
For more local and national sports news go to ClickOnDetroit.com/sports.
LOCAL 4 Good Health
- CDC explains why you shouldn't wash raw chicken
- Breast implants tied to rare cancer to remain on US market
- How ABA therapy is helping children with autism
- Doctors urge vaccination as number of measles cases increases across United States
- E. coli outbreak from tainted ground beef expands
- Kids2 rocking sleepers recalled after five infant deaths
For more go to ClickOnDetroit.com/Health.
all 4 Pets
- Pet insurance: What to watch for
- CBD oil treatment for pets who are in pain: What you need to know
- 'Put Your Pet in a Promo' contest
For more go to ClickOnDetroit.com/pets.
LOCAL 4 Defenders
- Missing Persons day recognized with Missing in Michigan event in Livonia
- Why did it take 3 months to investigate allegations of sex between students, teachers in Pontiac?
- Man uncovers new details of his brother's unsolved Sterling Heights homicide
More Local News pages:
- Detroit News
- Wayne County News
- Oakland County News
- Metro Detroit Jobs section -- find a job, or post a job
- Missing in Michigan -- missing person reports
- Michigan Roads -- coverage of the state's crumbling roads
- Michigan Marijuana -- coverage of marijuana news and laws in Michigan
Local 4 News show pages:
- Local 4 News Today -- ClickOnDetroit.com/morning
- Local 4 News at 6 -- ClickOnDetroit.com/6p
- Local 4 News at 11 -- ClickOnDetroit.com/11p
For more head to ClickOnDetroit.com/seen-on-4.
Submit a news tip
- Tell us what's happening in your community -- submit a news tip to Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit right here.
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.