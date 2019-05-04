ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- May 4, 2019

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for May 4, 2019.
- Man shot while driving, crashes into Detroit fire station in search of help
- Eastbound I-94 at Mount Elliott reopens after rollover crash
- Tyson expands recall of chicken strips
Weather forecast: Dry weekend ahead
Paul Gross: Dry weather conditions in Metro Detroit this weekend
More local headlines:
- 28th annual Komen Detroit Race for the Cure May 11 at Comerica Park
- 13 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit
- Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, wife file for divorce
- Metro Detroit man hides retiree's mysterious death for 14 years to collect payments
- Fake construction workers trick 79-year-old Metro Detroit man, ransack his home
- Will insurance help cover damage from this week's flooding in Metro Detroit?
News from across Michigan
- MSU acting president suffers 'health incident' during commencement ceremonies
- Kroger to remodel 11 Michigan stores, open 2 new stores in Macomb County
- Here are Michigan's best high schools in 2019, according to US News & World Report
- Benefits of purchasing a Michigan Recreation Passport
National and international headlines
- Landlord fined for refusing to rent to Muslims
- Woman aboard a plane that skidded into a river says the landing 'didn't feel right'
- Explosion at Illinois silicone plant leaves 4 injured, 3 missing
- Kentucky Derby 'wide open,' says champion trainer Bob Baffert
- After surviving ISIS and a civil war, these Syrian women built a female-only village
- Thai King coronation: Slippers, an umbrella and the sacred royal regalia
Sports news
- Report: Oilers offer Red Wings' Ken Holland full hockey operations control as general manager
- Hockey loses a cherished all-time great: Remembering former Detroit Red Wings player Red Kelly
- Metro Detroit police issue warning about mood-altering herb with opioid-like effects
- The meatless burger revolution is just getting started
