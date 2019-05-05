ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- May 5, 2019

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for May 5, 2019.
- California Sen. Kamala Harris to keynote NAACP dinner in Detroit Sunday
- More than 2 million pounds of frozen entrees recalled over allergen risk
- CDC investigating potential case of measles at Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport
- Cinco de Mayo isn't Mexican Independence Day
Weather forecast: Dry Sunday
More local headlines:
- 28th annual Komen Detroit Race for the Cure May 11 at Comerica Park
- 13 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit
- Police issue warning over stolen mail in Clinton Township
- Clarkston student's video about autism inspires 'Light It Up Blue' day at school
- New Ann Arbor restaurant shares delicious recipes
News from across Michigan
- Pure Michigan's new album to bring state parks to listeners
- Michigan man killed after parachute collapses
- Michigan governor's first budget proposal is about more than call to hike fuel taxes
- MSU acting president suffers 'health incident' during commencement ceremonies
- Benefits of purchasing a Michigan Recreation Passport
- Tip leads investigators to Ohio pond in search for missing Skelton brothers
National and international headlines
- Utah woman tried to kill boyfriend by giving him drain cleaner, police say
- Rachel Held Evans, popular Christian writer, dies at 37
- Native Americans more likely to be reported missing than others
- The wild hats of the Kentucky Derby
- Country House wins Kentucky Derby after historic disqualification of Maximum Security
- Pelosi worries Trump won't give up power if he loses by small margin
- Rockets fired from Gaza, Israel responds with airstrikes
- 'Let's do a deal': Theresa May appeals for cross-party Brexit plan
LOCAL 4 Help Me Hank
Sports news
- Cardinal Stadium to serve as AFC Ann Arbor's new home base
- Steve Garagiola: 'The Russian Five' -- Everything we never knew
- Hockey loses a cherished all-time great: Remembering former Detroit Red Wings player Red Kelly
LOCAL 4 Health
- Anti-vaxxers 'have blood on their hands,' says UK health secretary
- Tyson expands recall of chicken strips
- Metro Detroit police issue warning about mood-altering herb with opioid-like effects
- The meatless burger revolution is just getting started
all 4 Pets
LOCAL 4 Entertainment
- For the first time, Miss USA, Miss America and Miss Teen USA are all black women
- Adam Sandler returns to 'SNL' with a song about how he was fired
