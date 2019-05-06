ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- May 6, 2019

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for May 6, 2019.
- 🎒 Report ranks 20 best high schools in Michigan in 2019
- 🐛 5 invasive insects to watch out for in Michigan
- 🥫 Kroger to open 2 new stores, remodel 11, close 1 in Metro Detroit
- 🏒 Report: Ken Holland officially hired as Edmonton Oilers GM
Weather forecast: Rain today
More local headlines:
- Officials urge Metro Detroit residents to report flood damage today
- Man shot on Woodward near Adams in Detroit; suspected shooter arrested
- 3 men shot overnight in Detroit's Greektown: What we know
- Sen. Kamala Harris speaks at NAACP 'Fight for Freedom Fund' dinner in Detroit
News from across Michigan
- Police bodycam footage shows Albion officer punching teenager with mental health issues
- Michigan couple arrested after $20K of meth, fake money found inside home
National and international headlines
- Michael Cohen to report to prison
- Officials: Workers killed in Illinois plant blast alerted colleagues before explosion
- Amber Alert issued for missing 5-year-old girl in Houston
- 8th grade Illinois football phenom shot and killed
LOCAL 4 Help Me Hank
Sports news
- Michigan football team visits prison Mandela spent 18 years in South Africa
LOCAL 4 Defenders
LOCAL 4 Health
- Anti-vaxxers 'have blood on their hands,' says UK health secretary
- Tyson expands recall of chicken strips
- Metro Detroit police issue warning about mood-altering herb with opioid-like effects
- The meatless burger revolution is just getting started
all 4 Pets
LOCAL 4 Entertainment
- For the first time, Miss USA, Miss America and Miss Teen USA are all black women
- Adam Sandler returns to 'SNL' with a song about how he was fired
